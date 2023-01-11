The Southern Pines Town Council decided to review all materials regarding the proposed golf cottages before making their final decision after listening to the continuation of a public hearing from December.
The 10 cottages are proposed off of Country Court Circle, where the former Elks Club Lodge stood. The Elks Club was demolished in 2021 following the purchase of Southern Pines Golf Club by the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani.
They also own the Mid Pines and Pine Needles golf resorts. These cottages would feed into their existing resort system, allowing golf groups to stay at one of the resorts and play across all three courses.
Nine of the cottages would be single-story with four bedrooms. One cottage would be two stories with eight bedrooms. The total planned number of rooms is 44. The applicants wrote 56 rooms on the special-use permit in case they can create basement-level rooms because the cottages are on a slope.
Each cottage would be rented as a single unit, meaning only one golf group per cottage at a time. Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with the Southern Pines firm Koontz Jones Design, said each bedroom would be limited to two adults.
Residents near the proposed development expressed concern about the possible noise, trash, traffic and general safety of their neighborhood leading up to the continued hearing.
Dennis Hunt, who lives on South Ridge Street bordering the proposed site, spoke of his experience in the neighborhood. He called the street “quiet” and “calm” with the only noises from pedestrians or routine golf course maintenance.
He moved in after the closure of the Elks Club and could not speak to any noise created by the club. However, Scott Weaver, who owns three properties on South Ridge Street and has lived there for 12 years, said the Elks Club was a place for locals and neighbors. He said it was for “old people” to dance and listen to “beach music.”
Koontz called it "an active destination" during the first half of the hearing in December.
“The lodge was a place where folks could gather, eat, drink, karaoke and drink some more,” Koontz said.
One spot of confusion during the hearing was the golf course restaurant. Residents said it was only open for breakfast and lunch, matching the golf club's website.
However, Kelly Miller, president of Pine Needles and part of the management team, said the restaurant did serve dinner previously. Its evening hours shifted with play times across the seasons.
The residents' attorney Andrew Petesch questioned the proposal's alignment with the comprehensive long-range plan regarding the economic impact of further golf development and the effect on residents' welfare. He said if golf recreation is an asset to the town, then it must “balance expansion and conserve quality of life.”
The golf cottages are proposed near the end of South Ridge Street, which ends in a gravel easement to access a sewer lift station. A gated entrance would be required at the end of this road for emergencies, but would not be used otherwise for traffic.
The golf course is visible at the end of South Ridge Street through the existing winter foliage, but it is likely harder to see during the spring and summer months. The project calls for a 10-foot planted buffer and a 25-foot non-disturbed buffer between the development and residential areas.
Koontz showed two presentation slides of recently taken photos from different locations on the golf property, indicating the low visibility of homes from the cottages during winter.
One of the slides featured photos from the Elks Club parking lot. Koontz said they plan to push the lot back 10 feet for more space and any travel towards the cottages would be by foot or golf cart, not a car.
Petesch also shared that the residents thought the cottage design was too cookie-cutter and an abrupt shift from the community's character.
Koontz said they based the design on the nearby homes and the original lodge. The cottages' scale fits the area's character, he said. The average home size for the street is nearly 3,000 square feet. The cottages range from approximately 1,800 square feet to 3,600 square feet, with most at 1,800 square feet.
Another contested point came from the appraisal done by Franklin Dean, owner of Village Appraisers in Pinehurst. He examined the property values of homes abutting a golf course resort compared to houses across the street from the resort.
Dean gave examples of houses in the MidSouth development, comparing abutting and not abutting homes to the golf lodge. There were slight variations in property value between the houses, with abutting houses averaging less than a 0.5 percent increase in value.
Council members Taylor Clement and Ann Petersen asked if Dean looked at other examples featuring either homes farther away from the golf course or where the lodge was built after the neighborhood. All of the homes in his examples were built after the golf resort and nearby. Clement pointed out that the differences between a home adjoining or across the street from a resort were minuscule.
After final arguments, the town council closed the hearing and said they needed more time to examine the presented information. Their vote and discussion will be during their next business meeting on February 14.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
