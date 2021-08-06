Lack of parking is a perennial concern in and around Pinehurst’s quaint downtown. Different ideas have been kicked around including plans for a parking deck that were shelved a few years back.
Pinehurst Business Partners believe they’ve hit upon a new cost-efficient solution. They envision a free golf cart shuttle for downtown visitors that would be operated by the nonprofit business association. The park-and-ride service would run between the downtown area and a remote parking lot, located half a mile from the village center.
Working in conjunction with village officials an electronic survey was released this week to gauge interest for the proposed service. A second consideration is whether to increase the number of dedicated golf cart parking spaces downtown.
Jim Nash, co-owner of Duneberry Resort Wear, came up with the golf cart shuttle concept. He and his wife opened their apparel business this past year in the former Potpourri Gift Shop at 120 Market Square.
“We had heard in the past and again once we began operating our own store that locals say they don’t come to the village because of the parking issue,” he said. “When you look at the main village streets, the prime parking seems to be taken by people who have a business here or others who have a business or live above the storefronts.”
Suggestions have been made in the past that downtown businesses and their employees should restrict their parking to designated areas. But voluntary compliance, not to mention enforcement of such orders, has been problematic.
“How can you have a business here and then you can’t see past your nose to keep parking open for customers?” Nash said. “I’ve also spoken to the village ad nauseum. Either they don’t think it’s a problem or they just haven’t been able to come up with a viable solution, but this is something that a lot of retailers have complained about for years.”
The advantage of operating the golf cart shuttle through the business association is the Village can craft language that restricts the service to non-profit entities. Nash also noted that one of the goals in the Village’s 2019 comprehensive plan is to become a pedestrian friendly community with expanded pedestrian, bicycle and golf cart connectivity.
“My concept is to provide a free service to the general public that would be provided via golf carts. It would be fun and cool, and provide a much needed service,” Nash said. “We have proposed this as a short-term solution but I think it could become a long-term solution to the parking challenge.”
Nicknamed PAR, which stands for park-and-ride and pays homage to Pinehurst’s golf heritage, Nash presented a 44-page proposal to village leaders earlier this summer. He anticipates operating hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the spring, summer and fall, extended hours during special events, and more limited hours during the coldest months.
“Right now the ball is in the Village’s court. They have crafted the questionnaire (survey) for folks to respond to whether or not they would use the service. One question is how long people would be willing to wait in a remote parking area for the shuttle. We are trying to get some good feedback so we can proceed.”
If the shuttle service is approved, Nash said the Pinehurst Business Partners would raise nearly all of the associated costs to run the program. Two new golf carts would be solicited through in-kind donations from corporate sponsors, and local businesses would also have the opportunity to advertise on the shuttle carts which would provide additional revenue. Drivers would be unpaid senior volunteers, tips would be permitted.
According to PBP’s proposal, the Village would cover auxiliary costs such as providing space for shuttle golf cart storage and overnight charging stations, plus the costs for the phone app that would be used by riders to request service.
“We have organized all the pieces. It won’t take much to pull this off, we just have to get the Village to cooperate,” Nash said. “In my mind, some of the benefits are that this would raise the image of the village...This would give the historic village the cool factor.”
Take the Pinehurst parking interest survey now at https://www.vopnc.org/
