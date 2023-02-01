Chris Harris told his mother that one day they’d run a marathon together. He knew she’d once been a regular runner, but that was “before.”
It was before Sue Kolean adopted Chris as an infant in St. Petersburg, Florida, in November 1991. Shortly afterward, their small family moved to Jackson Springs, where Chris would grow up. He’d go on to graduate from Grace Christian School in Sanford and spend time working in public services for Pinehurst.
It was before he enlisted in the Army in October 2014, and was assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.
And it was before Army Specialist Christopher Michael Harris was killed in action while on patrol near Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Aug. 2, 2017. He was 25, and had found out only a few days earlier that he was going to be a father.
Harris was buried with full military honors on Aug. 14 in the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake. His wife, Britt Harris, gave birth to their daughter, Christian Michelle Harris, the day his brigade returned from overseas.
Her bright blue eyes and sunny smile are a constant gift. “Christian looks exactly like him, which is such a blessing to me,” Kolean says. “She has his spirit too. His ‘I’m going to try it and I’m going to do it.’”
On Feb. 26, Kolean, 73, will show off her own ‘can do’ gumption by running the Cowtown Half Marathon in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Wear Blue: Run to Remember. She’ll be joined by 11 other Gold Star families participating in the event.
“I used to run years ago, but it is not like riding a bike. Once I adopted Chris, I worked and had stopped running. Chris and I talked about me running and he said, “Mom, when I get back we are going to train together and run a marathon.”
When he was killed, Kolean said it took a month before she started getting out of the house.
“I’d say, ‘OK, Sue. You can make it to the end of the driveway, to the end of the street.’ It got me out of the house when I was going through that really bad time,” she says.
Running also encouraged her to be outside: “It is a good time to be by yourself and think through things.”
She’d get out there two to three times a week and even completed the recent Turkey Trot race in Pinehurst, with Christian going up to accept the trophy with her. When Kolean heard about the Wear Blue: Run to Remember and that she could apply to participate as a Gold Star family member, she decided this could bring her closer to the goal she’d promised with Chris: to run a marathon.
“I thought it would really motivate me,” Kolean says.
The Wear Blue: Run to Remember organization provided her with a virtual trainer and instructions to assist with nutrition and other preparations ahead of the race. The nonprofit is also paying for her trip to Texas and race registration, and she’s also had the opportunity to connect with other Gold Star family members.
“We have gotten to know each other real well before we even get there. That is the purpose: It is to be a support group,” Kolean says.
“With the training I’m running six times a week. The mileage has kicked way up but not the speed,” she adds with a laugh.
Each week, she’s running one longer section. The idea is to get her past the 10-mile mark ahead of the half-marathon. “They figure if you can go 10 miles, you can go 13.”
The hardest mile, however, won’t be at the end. It will be right in the middle of the race. Mile eight has been dedicated to the fallen. There will be volunteers lining the course holding American flags, interspersed with posters of 150 military veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Chris Harris’ photo will be displayed on a poster, in addition to on the front of Kolean’s T-shirt.
“We know where the posters will be and I know that will be very emotional. I get teared up just thinking about it,” she says.
Race organizers have encouraged the Gold Star families to spend a few minutes there, along the eighth mile, in remembrance and honor of their loved ones.
Kolean also knows that her granddaughter will be watching.
“She has been to a few of the races with me. I hope this sort of motivates her. Her mother hikes and does that kind of thing. It’s good for her to see her grandma going out there and doing things too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.