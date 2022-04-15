Renewal and discovery are hallmarks of spring. It’s also the perfect season to take a road trip through the countryside on a behind the scenes tour of the largest concentration of working potters in the United States.
Seagrove’s ceramic history dates back to early Native Americans using the area’s abundant natural clay deposits to craft both functional and ceremonial objects. Immigrants followed, mostly English and German potters, in the latter half of the 18th century. According to Seagrove Potters, the new arrivals settling in Seagrove in the 1700s were quick to realize the value of the local clay. Their first works were red ware, plain and decorated, using clay that fired to a natural reddish, orange color. By the first half of the 19th century, most Seagrove area potters had switched to higher fired salt glazed stoneware.
Construction of the old Plank Road and the later emergence of the railroad system provided greater access to markets and helped establish Seagrove as a pottery town and, eventually, a North Carolina cultural treasure.
Many of the descendants of these early potters remain as Seagrove continues to build on its reputation. Within a 20-mile radius, there are more than 50 pottery studios offering a range of items, from functional pieces to contemporary, sculptural and folk art.
Jennie Lorette Keatts moved to the area in 1999, leaving behind a career in marketing and tourism to settle closer to her sister and family at Jugtown Pottery. Here she creates pottery cabochons using Jugtown Pottery clay and glazes that are layered on multiple times to create stones full of depth and color. Keatts sets the stones in sterling silver, accenting her handcrafted jewelry pieces with semi-precious stones and sometimes golf. In 2021, she was awarded an artist support grant by the N.C. Arts Council, which allowed her to purchase two new pieces of equipment that will expand the creative and productive aspects of her work.
Keatts, who is currently serving her third term on the Seagrove Potters board, helped found the Celebration of Seagrove Potters, in 2003, and Spring Pottery Tour events. She said the community is looking forward to a strong turnout.
“The Spring Pottery Tour has grown every year. Usually we bring in 1,500 to 2,000 visitors, but this year we’re hoping for even more,” Keatts said. “We draw people from all over — from Charlotte to Raleigh, South Carolina and Virginia — word has continued to grow that every shop in Seagrove is so very different and there is so much here to offer.”
This year’s event on April 22-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, presents 40 local potters including Ben Owen Pottery, Blue Hen Pottery, Bulldog Pottery, Carolina Crockery, Chris Luther Pottery, Chrisco Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, David Stuempfle Pottery, Dean and Martin Pottery, Dirt Works Pottery, Donna Craven Pottery, Donna’s Pottery Haven, Eck McCanless Pottery, From the Ground Up, Hickory Hill Pottery, JLK Jewelry at Jugtown, Johnston and Gentithes Art Pottery, Jugtown Pottery, Keith Martindale Pottery, Latham’s Pottery, Luck’s Ware Pottery, Matthew Kelly Pottery, McNeill’s Pottery, Michele Hastings and Jeff Brown Pottery, O’Quinn Pottery, Old Gap Pottery, Pottery by Frank Need, Pottery Road Studio and Gallery, Ray Pottery, Red Hare Pottery, Seagrove Art Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, Smith Pottery, The Triangle Studio, Thomas Pottery, Tom Gray Pottery, Triple C Pottery, Turn and Burn Pottery, Whynot Pottery and Acacia Tile, Windsong Pottery, Wycham and Brookhaven Pottery.
In addition, an information booth and food truck will be set up at the old cannery in Seagrove.
Throughout the weekend there will be demonstrations, tour workshops, kiln openings, music and opportunities to purchase “freshly made” pieces for springtime. There is also a Stamp Card program where visitors can collect stamps to qualify to win gift certificates that can be redeemed at Seagrove pottery studios.
Visit www.discoverseagrove.com for more information about the Spring Pottery Tour. Area maps and event guides can be picked up at your first stop.
