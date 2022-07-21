The members of Moore Women – A Giving Circle will begin accepting grant applications from nonprofits supporting Moore County women and children in the areas of health, education and human services.
Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000. Applications are available online beginning July 22. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 23.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the members of Moore Women – A Giving Circle, a program of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“This opportunity will allow Moore County nonprofits to expand their impact,” said Kathy Rezeli, publicity chair. “We are excited to once again partner with nonprofits to support women and children in our community.”
Moore Women – A Giving Circle leverages the power of collective giving through a local network that supports the community in a purposeful way. The Circle supports charitable organizations serving women, children, and families in Moore County. The Giving Circle is designed to maximize women’s leadership in philanthropy by engaging and educating its membership and increasing charitable contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.