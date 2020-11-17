The members of Moore Women – A Giving Circle recently announced $27,500 in local grant awards.
This year the board granted:
* $3,750 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills for the Sponsor A Child After School + Summer program;
* $3,250 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Inc. for the Moore County Backpack Pals;
* $3,500 to Friend to Friend for the “Support. Community Impact. Hope.” program;
* $3,500 to Moore Buddies Mentoring for the mentoring and tutoring program;
* $7,000 to the Northern Moore Family Resource Center for the HOPE Academy Preschool;
* $2,000 to The Arc of Moore County for family support for people with developmental disabilities;
* $1,000 to The Transition Project for general operating support; and
* $3,500 to the Young Women Transitional Home of Moore County for TambraPlace general operating support.
Lynne Moore, grants chair, thanked the community for its continued support of Moore Women – A Giving Circle.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” she said. “We are grateful to the generous members of Moore Women – A Giving Circle that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
Moore Women – A Giving Circle is a program of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The Giving Circle leverages the power of collective giving through a local network that supports the community in a purposeful way. The Circle supports charitable organizations serving women, children and families in Moore County.
The Giving Circle is designed to maximize women’s leadership in philanthropy by engaging and educating its membership and increasing charitable contributions.
For further information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Meredith Bell at (919) 256-6914 or mbell@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
