Growing Moore Readers is getting close to kicking off their Pop-up Summer Reading Stations program on Monday, June 14.
To help young readers feel excited about spending some time reading at each station, they enlisted the help of a group of bright young women from Girl Scout Cadette Troop #1868 from Pinehurst.
Girl Scout Cadettes Kayla Lubba, Hayley Smith, and Kenna Johnson, under the leadership of Bridget Johnson, undertook a community service project to build 60 "sit-upons" to be used at all of the reading stations. This way, young children can have a special place to perch while they explore their new books.
The colorful seats were made by decorating and making cushions for 5-gallon plastic paint buckets. They are reusable, lightweight, and easy to store -- perfect for the Pop Up Reading Stations. The troop also donated a portion of their cookie sales money to help purchase buckets and materials for the project.
Growing Moore Readers and The Moore County Literacy Council, a division of The CARE Group, Inc. expressed their gratitude and "a big thank you" to Girl Scout Troop #1868 for getting the job done!
