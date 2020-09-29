Girl Scout cadette Mollie Colasacco plans to install recycling bins for fishing line at two lakeside parks in Aberdeen.
Colasacco presented one of the receptacles, a tube-shaped device that resembles a periscope, to the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday. Addressing the commissioners, Colasacco said she needed to “identify and solve a problem in our community” as part of her Silver Award project.
The Silver Award is the highest honor bestowed on cadettes. It recognizes “girls who have used their knowledge and leadership skills to make a difference in the world,” according to the Girl Scouts’ website.
“These bins are important because fishing line is not biodegradable,” Colasacco said. “By having the bins available, people can dispose of their fishing line to help keep the lakes and parks clean for wildlife.”
Colasacco said the six recycling bins will be installed at Aberdeen Lake and Rays Mill parks. The project was met with approval from town commissioners, with Mayor Robbie Farrell praising the cadette’s initiative.
“This is wonderful for you to have done this,” he said.
Later on Monday, the board voted to convert Abilene Lane, a two-way street in the Meadow Ridge subdivision, to a one-way street. Writing in a memo to the commissioners, planning director Justin Westbrook said the street’s current configuration has caused “traffic concerns,” with trucks cutting through the subdivision to exit the Moore County landfill site at the end of Turning Leaf Way.
“It appears traffic exiting from the landfill will utilize the Meadow Ridge subdivision roads to bypass a build-up of traffic at the Turning Leaf Way and N.C. 5 intersection,” Westbrook wrote. “With the potential expansion of the landfill, staff believes the opportunity exists to mitigate some of those issues.”
In addition to converting Abilene Lane into a one-way street, the town plans to erect signs notifying motorists that “No Thru Trucks” are allowed in the subdivision.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners granted requests to annex and rezone a 1.15-acre property owned by Darrell and Teresa Cole near N.C. 5. The board voted 4-1 to assign the property to the town’s General Commercial zoning district, with the dissenting vote cast by Commissioner Wilma Laney.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Laney said she felt the Residential Commercial designation was “too much” for the property. Her decision, she said, was based in large part on information shared during the meeting by Westbrook, who emphasized that the zoning allows for a broad range of uses and cannot be reversed if the town dislikes what is placed on the property.
