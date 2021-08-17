Ed Mitchell

Known as ‘The Pitmaster’ in barbecue circles, Ed Mitchell of The Preserve in Raleigh has been cooking whole-hog barbecue the traditional way since he was a teenager in Wilson.

The historic village of Pinehurst will be Ground Zero for the taste and tradition of North Carolina barbecue this Labor Day weekend.

The inaugural three-day Pinehurst Barbecue Festival on Sept. 3-5, presented by Pinehurst Resort, US Foods and Business North Carolina magazine, features live music and five of the state’s finest barbecue pitmasters, including Moore County’s own Ashley Sheppard of the Pik N Pig restaurant in Carthage.

“We are on target for a great festival,” said co-organizer Peter Stilwell of Tarheel Communications. “I would say we are 99 percent full as far as what we can fit in the village. We’re also optimistic about ticket sales, they are selling very well.”

Music will kick off the festivities Friday with an appearance from Nashville’s southern rock duo, McKenzies Mill. The “Music on Magnolia” concert, staged across from the Pinehurst Brewing Co., will also feature opening act Rick Smith and the Trailer Park Romeos. Food trucks, craft beer and Coca-Cola products will be available before and during the concert performances. Pinehurst Brewing Co. will also be selling their signature barbecue sandwiches.

Christopher Prieto

Christopher Prieto of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale.
Joe Lumbrazo

Joe Lumbraza of Backyard Bistro in Raleigh

Christopher Prieto of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale and Joe Lumbrazo of Raleigh’s Backyard Bistro will lead the “Q School” grilling class on Saturday, Sept. 4. Presented by Olmsted Village Hardware and Cargill, at the Pinehurst Brewing Co. this event will feature hands-on instruction, question-and-answer period, food-and-beer sampling, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Pinehurst Brewing Co.

The Ed Mitchell Pitmaster Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 5, presented by Lin Hutaff’s Pinehurst Realty Group, honors the 74-year old Mitchell, known worldwide as “The Pitmaster” for his experience cooking whole hog barbecue the traditional way.

Ticket holders will have the chance to sample a combined pound of whole hog, beef brisket, chicken, ribs and sausage, along with an additional combined pound of Southern sides. The day’s activities also feature craft beer, sauce and spice vendors from across the state competing for a Best of Taste award presented by Lowes Foods, plus live entertainment.

“We’ve been able to secure about 7,000 pounds of meat from all over the country,” said co-organizer Dave Droschak. “This event couldn’t have happened without US Foods securing in-kind donations. Our hats off to US Foods for coming to the table and to Pinehurst Resort.”

Each pitmaster will be cooking their own meat style, “the smell in the village will be absolutely phenomenal,” Stilwell said. “Everyone one of these guys has been featured on network television shows and they are all celebrities in the barbecue world.”

Ashley Sheppard

Ashley Sheppard of Pik N Pig in Carthage.

Pitmaster Ed Mitchell of The Preserve in Raleigh will be cooking whole hog barbecue and coleslaw; Sheppard of the Pik N Pig in Carthage will be serving chicken barbecue and sweet potato casserole; Prieto of Prime Barbecue in Knightdale will be cooking beef brisket and “Big Boss” beans; Adam Hughes of Old Colony Smokehouse in Edenton will be cooking ribs and sweet corn salad; Lumbrazo of Backyard Bistro in Raleigh will be cooking sausage & pork belly and hush puppies.

Adam Hughes

Adam Hughes of Old Colony Smokehouse in Edenton.

The Bandit Flight Team will conduct an opening ceremony flyover during the festival at noon on Sunday. Another treat on Sept. 5 will be the appearance of renowned North Carolina artist Bob Timberlake, who will be on hand to display some of his recent, never-before-seen works that he has been sketching over the past 12 months.

Purchase single event tickets or snag the “Whole Hog” package for $150 at ticketmesandhills.com. For more information go to pinehurstbarbecuefestival.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days