The friends and family of a late Marine gathered at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst on Monday to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing.
Samuel Phillips, 27, grew up in the village. He was one of four Marines killed when a helicopter crashed during a landing exercise in Southern California in 2018.
Patrick Maguire, a close friend of the fallen airman, traveled to Pinehurst for the service. Reading from a eulogy written by his wife, he described Phillips as “generous in spirit and always willing to lend a hand.”
“Sam valued his family above all else,” he said. “He proudly displayed family heirlooms, choosing to speak about the intelligence of his sister or the bravery of his grandfather during World War II over many of his own accomplishments.”
Maguire added: “With the mishap that happened on this day five years ago, the world lost a great friend, a loving brother, uncle, son and grandson and boyfriend.”
Phillips was a student at West Pine Middle School when his family moved to California and later to Oregon, where he graduated high school. The family returned to the Sandhills in 2009.
He received a full scholarship to the University of Idaho, where he majored in business. Phillips was in ROTC and joined the Marines after graduating from college in 2013.
At the time of the accident, Phillips was a 1st Lieutenant assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. He was posthumously promoted to Captain.
His father, Michael Phillips, recalled the first time his son fired a shotgun, an old Remington model that would jam after each blast. The two were at a shooting range when he bought 50 clay targets for Samuel Phillips, who was still in high school at the time, to practice on.
The younger Phillips managed to down over 30 of the targets, impressing both his father and the owner of the range.
“It was the first time he’d ever pulled the trigger on a shotgun, and he was using one that was definitely at a disadvantage,” Michael Phillips said.
Samuel Phillips would go on to become a junior state champion in clay shooting — an unsurprising achievement to those who knew him. He was, according to his friends and family, preternaturally talented at everything he picked up.
In addition to being an excellent marksman, Phillips was a champion swimmer and an ace pilot. He finished No. 1 in his class at flight school in Florida.
But the focus on Monday was not on Phillips’ many plaudits. Instead, his loved ones honed in on the qualities that continue to color their memories of him: his big-heartedness, his love of practical jokes, his passion for cooking, his lack of self-consciousness.
“I loved Sam dearly and still love him with my whole heart,” said Katie Motsko, who was dating Phillips when he died. “He was my world. He was my future.”
He was also, she said, “one of the bravest people I have ever known.” His courageousness was infectious, according to Motsko. It gave her “the strength to explore new things and to not be afraid to start life for myself.”
After the service, Michael and Phyllis Phillips scattered their son’s ashes in the waters of Lake Auman in Seven Lakes.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.