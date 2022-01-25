A children’s novel with a transgender protagonist will remain on the shelves for now despite a request that it be removed from the media centers at McDeeds Creek Elementary and Union Pines High schools.
Committees formed at both schools to review “George” by Alex Gino reported that the 208-page book is available to students as part of a selection of reading materials compiled to appeal to a range of student interests, represent diverse communities and viewpoints and present all sides of controversial issues.
Moore County resident Jim Pedersen, who filed the initial complaint last month, can now appeal that decision to the school board. But board member Philip Holmes now plans to pursue the book’s removal regardless.
Holmes pointed out a selection of excerpts from “George” circulating on social media. Those snippets include instances where the main character contemplates her genitalia, tries on a friend’s underwear, and another character mimics a pair of scissors in allusion to a sex change operation.
“If you look at the content and what’s being said in these books, they definitely have no business in elementary schools. How (the schools) said it was is beyond me,” Holmes said.
“Even high school students. They may be experiencing some of the same things, but you don’t have to shove it in people’s faces.”
Pedersen filed a request with Moore County Schools on Dec. 15 for both McDeeds Creek and Union Pines to consider removing “George” from their media centers. The book is not required reading. Pedersen indicated in his request that he does not have children at either school.
“Its (sic) not the governments (sic) business to introduce children to transgenderism, sex changes, androgen blockers, cross dressing, internet porn or LBGTQ+ lifestyles,” Pedersen wrote in the complaint. “That is personal family business that should be up to the parents. Children make their own decision when they become adults.”
“George” was published in 2015 by Scholastic. According to the publisher’s website, it’s recommended for readers aged 8 to 12. The novel follows a fourth-grader, George, who identifies as a girl named Melissa and devises a plan to portray the title character in a school production of “Charlotte’s Web.”
McDeeds Creek purchased the book for inclusion in its media center when the school opened in 2019. Union Pines High added it to the collection this past April.
Pedersen initially inquired about “George” earlier in December in an email to school board members. He also asked whether two other titles, “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy,” are used in Moore County Schools.
All three books deal with themes of sexuality or transgender issues on some level. What they also have in common is that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson called for them to be removed from schools in a Facebook video this past fall.
“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually-explicit materials in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said.
The other two books are not available in Moore County Schools. Upon being informed that “George” is, Pedersen filed the formal request “for this filth to be removed from the MCS.”
In response, media advisory committees at both Union Pines and McDeeds Creek read and reviewed the book. The committee at McDeeds Creek included teachers from each grade, a guidance counselor, media specialist, academic coach and two parents.
Union Pines’ committee includes one teacher each from the English, history, art, and science departments, a teacher from a special needs classroom, as well as a media specialist. All committee members were expected to read the book from start to finish.
The McDeeds Creek committee reported back with a recommendation that “George” remain on its media center shelves for students on the higher end of the elementary reading level spectrum.
“We recognize that relationships and trust are paramount to the success of our students. Teachers and the Media Specialist guide students in book selection for both content and reading ability,” the report says. “We encourage students to share books with parents to facilitate meaningful conversations.”
A similar report from Union Pines says that the references to the topics Pedersen’s complaint addressed — among them sex changes and the use of hormone blockers to delay puberty — “are infrequent and are not detailed” and that, moreover, they’re not central to the novel.
“The majority of the book focuses on an anti-bullying message and self-discovery,” the committee wrote. “Looking at the book as a whole, it presents a positive message and is age-appropriate for high school students.”
The report goes on to say that, even though “George” is recommended for younger children, many high school students are behind grade level in reading and can benefit from “high interest” materials.
The school board’s policy on selecting supplemental resources establishes objectives for evaluating books and other materials for inclusion in the schools. That policy directs school-level committees to “weigh the merits against the alleged weaknesses” in reviewing challenged books, “considering the whole item instead of isolated passages.”
Moore County Schools notified Pedersen of the committees’ recommendations last week. He can appeal that decision with the Moore County Board of Education. Administrators also briefed school board members on the complaint and review process in an email.
Holmes now plans to move discussion of the book to the school board level. He said that last fall he asked administrators to review a young adult novel, “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez, which was eventually removed from a high school.
“We teach reading, writing, and arithmetic. You can teach ‘be nice to everybody, treat them equally,’ this, that and the other, but when you start diving deep into a person, how they recognize themselves, I’m not okay with that,” said Holmes.
“I’m going to go through the same thing over and over again until that book’s gone.”
Upon appeal, the board’s policy is to convene a higher level committee to reexamine the school-level decisions and offer an updated recommendation to the school board.
Tim Locklair, Moore County Schools’ interim superintendent starting Feb. 1, said that committee could be assembled for the board’s review at its February work session.
Unfortunately and sadly this does not shock me yet is extremely disappointing to learn that the very people who are supposed to care about and protect our children are the very ones allowing them access to such filth! Until we all turn our eyes and hearts back to Jesus Christ, our world is going to continue down a very sad, destructive, and scary path. Seek Jesus!!! John 3:16
Jennifer, feel free to remove your children, if you have any of school age, and place them in a church-run school. And as for your admonition to turn our eyes and hearts back to Jesus Christ, are you willing to permit non-believers, agnostics, Jews, Hindus, and Buddhists, among other non-Christians, to attend taxpayer supported public schools? Just asking because Christian children who would be forced to interact with children, and possibly even teachers, heaven forbid, who do not follow Christ could cause who knows what kind of psychological trauma to them, and we certainly don't want the very people who are supposed to care about and protect our children being the very ones who allow Christian children such pernicious exposures.
