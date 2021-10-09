Retired Gen. Raymond T. Odierno, former chief of staff for the U.S. Army, has died. He was 67.
A four-star general, Odierno spent nearly 40 years in uniform before moving with his wife to Pinehurst. He was the top U.S. commander in Iraq and a military advisor to secretaries of state Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice.
In 2011, he succeeded Gen. Martin E. Dempsey to become the army’s 38th chief of staff. When Odierno retired four years later, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter called him the “very symbol of the United States Army.”
"In the post-9/11 era, Ray Odierno sustained and strengthened the United States Army's stature as the world's preeminent land power," Carter said during a ceremony at Fort Myer, Virginia.
After his retirement, Odierno served as chairman of USA Football, a nonprofit youth organization, and was involved with the Florida Panthers, a professional hockey team. He was appointed earlier this year to the board of trustees at North Carolina State University, where he received his master’s degree in Nuclear Effects Engineering.
“He was a very nice, honorable man, and being in his company was a delight,” Nancy Fiorillo, former mayor of Pinehurst, said in a phone interview. “He was also a very humble, unassuming man. I’d sometimes see him walking through the grocery store like he was a regular guy.”
Odierno attended several local events honoring veterans through the years. He spoke during the 2014 dedication of the Pinehurst park named after Gen. George C. Marshall, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense who preceded Odierno as the Army’s 15th chief of staff. Like Odierno, Marshall had a home in the village.
“There’s a great sense of pride in knowing that they felt that Pinehurst was a great place to retire and call their home after moving around the world all of their careers,” Fiorillo said.
Odierno’s son, Anthony Odierno, said his father died following a “brave battle with cancer.”
“There are no other details to share at this time,” Anthony Odierno said in a statement on Saturday. “His family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy. Funeral service and interment information are not yet available.”
