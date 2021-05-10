Shell station

Plastic bags mark closed pumps at the Shell station on old U.S. 1 in Southern Pines. Abbi Overfeld/The Pilot

Fuel stations across Moore County are seeing a run on gas as supplies are starting to dwindle following a ransomware cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline last week.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday and also temporarily eased regulations, in addition to U.S. government rules on fuel transportation that were lifted Sunday in response to the incident.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Governor Cooper said in a release.

Fuel prices have been rising since Colonial Pipeline reported it’d been targeted in a cyberattack on Friday, May 7. The pipeline carries around 2.5 million barrels a day along the East Coast.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices have risen approximately six cents per gallon this week.

Ransomware is a software program that is used to encrypt or block an individual or company from accessing their own computer data unless they “pay” for the information to be released.

In 2017, FirstHealth of the Carolinas was attacked by a ransomware -- or malware -- virus that disrupted its information technology system for about two weeks while sufficient repairs were put in place.

That virus was identified as a form of the “WannaCry” ransomware virus and while no data was compromised, it took nearly 200 technology contractors and biomedical staff to scrub FirstHealth’s network of the threat.

On Monday, the FBI issued a brief statement confirming that the Darkside ransomware was responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

