Dozens of residents who oppose a 73-acre, 53-lot subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage will have to wait at least two more weeks for a verdict on the proposed development after the Moore County Board of Commissioners temporarily postponed the hearing Monday as discussion lasted well into the evening.
The property is currently undeveloped and located in a largely rural part of the county. A growing number of subdivisions are being proposed in Carthage, as well as in unincorporated Moore County.
This has angered many residents, who see this kind of development as taking away from the agricultural history of the county and strength of its farming communities.
The meeting Monday was a prime example of this discontent. It attracted a full house, with at least half of those in attendance coming out to witness the quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision.
Prior to the discussion, a petition with the goal of keeping the agricultural nature of the county’s rural areas intact had garnered upwards of 600 signatures.
“We want to protect what makes this county special by developing family farms in Moore County,” Nicholas Lasala said. Lasala is part of Moore Family Farms, a recently-formed grassroots group which put together the petition.
“And these are concerned citizens who want to keep Moore County rural agriculture in the unincorporated areas and develop family farms,” Lasala said. “(We want to) develop subdivisions in the town limits, in the corporated areas and ETJs — that’s where we think they belong.”
The hearing on the Union Church Road subdivision will resume during a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners on June 2 at 5:30 p.m at the historic courthouse in Carthage.
In other action at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, the board:
*Heard a presentation of the recommended budget from County Manager Wayne Vest. The budget Vest recommended keeps the tax rate at 51 cents per $100 valuation. It does not fully meet the school’s request for funding. The budget will be decided on during a public hearing on June 21.
*Heard a proposal for a pilot program that would allow some county workers to work remotely for a six month trial period. The program will be decided on at the next meeting of the Board of Commissioners on June 7.
*Recognized May 9-June 20, 2022 as Vulnerable Adults and Elder Abuse Awareness Month
*Heard from several residents who wanted to make Moore County a ‘pro life sanctuary.’ They have yet to send any formal documentation to the county.
*Voted to continue a public hearing on rezoning of Residential and Agricultural to Highway Commercial on N.C. 73. The hearing will be continued at the June 21 meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.