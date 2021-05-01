Cameron officials are weighing the future of the town’s water and police departments, including the possibility of ceding both services to the county.
During a special meeting last week at the Cameron Fire Department, the town’s commissioners told about 20 of the 300 residents they represent to expect an increase in water rates in the coming year as they try to return that enterprise fund to solvency.
The water department serves about 180 customers but has run at a deficit of about $30,000 for the past few years. Currently, some customers are dealing with poor water quality due to high iron and manganese content.
“This got passed down the line year after year, nobody wanted to be the bad guy to increase rates and I understand it’s a lot to consider. But it is also illegal,” said Commissioner Ginger Bauerband. “Your tax dollars are essentially covering losses. That is illegal. The state of North Carolina can and will revoke your charter if this is not corrected, so it is essential that we move forward in some direction.”
To bring the fund to a break-even point would entail a rate increase equivalent to between $20 and $40 on most customers’ monthly bills. But the town would still have to find a way to pay for upgrades to the filtration system on at least one of its two wells to address the water quality.
“Our wells are filtered, we filter the water and we test it to see how effective the filters are to remove the iron and manganese, and of course some of it gets by,” said Davis Reynolds, Cameron’s public works director, adding that the two wells have different filtration systems.
“There is corrective maintenance that could be done to the wells to fix that.”
Potential solutions range in cost from $30,000 for chemical treatments and filters to $100,000 for an oxidation treatment system. Cameron would likely pursue grants to avoid an even steeper rate increase in covering those costs.
But town leaders said last Tuesday that there are other options. Mayor Pro Tempore Lisa Chapman said that bypassing the town’s wells and purchasing water from Moore County would eliminate many of the costs associated with operating the system along with the water quality issues. Chapman presided over the meeting, as Cameron’s mayoral seat is currently vacant.
“We’d still own our water system. Where our operating costs reduce, like by 80 percent is we get rid of our wells,” she said. “We’re not having to treat them every day, there’s less testing, there’s less use of our water supervisor.”
According to Chapman, that option would likely come with a nominal rate increase, depending on what water cost that Cameron officials and the county agree upon. The town is already working toward installing a connection to the county water system as an emergency water source to comply with EPA regulations, and has $35,000 set aside for that project.
Residents who spoke last week favored that option, since Cameron would continue to bring in revenue and distribution would remain under the town’s control.
Alternatively, Cameron could get out of the water business entirely and pursue a transfer of its distribution system to Moore County.
Though Cameron’s residents were less excited about that possibility, Chapman promoted it as a potential avenue to eventually connect to Moore County’s sewer system — which she sees as a future incentive for businesses to locate in the town and for addresses around the town limits to request annexation.
“I don’t know that that’s even a thing we can do; I’d have to talk to our attorney,” she said. “We’ve got to find that out first, but if that’s something that can happen, as well as the sewer component, the revenue from that and actually bringing businesses in that give you your sales tax, that’s going to outweigh the water customers that you might get.”
Future of Police Examined
Cameron’s town commissioners are also considering what the Cameron Police Department will look like going forward. Its part-time police chief — and sole law enforcement officer — resigned at the end of December and the town has not replaced him.
Since then, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office has covered Cameron as part of its regular patrols in much the same way it did during the police chief’s off hours. The county fielded 259 calls for Cameron from Jan 1 through March 31, according to Maj. Andy Conway.
That included 160 business checks, 23 traffic stops and four calls that warranted an incident report. The most recent of those was a break-in at the J’s Cash Mart convenience store. Of the others, two were larcenies and one was a death later attributed to natural causes.
At this point the town’s leaders are in no rush to staff Cameron’s police department, preferring instead to evaluate how funds might be reallocated more effectively. Most residents Tuesday asked for more than the 19 weekly hours of police coverage the previous chief provided.
“From an economic standpoint for the citizens of Cameron … it’s about one-eighth of our annual operating budget. Folks, it’s a fraction, it’s just a very small part of our annual budget that I feel would be well-spent,” said Bauerband. “I’m speaking for people who are not here tonight who are very much in favor of maintaining a police presence.”
Commissioner Diane Calhoun said that she’s conferred with the police departments in Vass, Robbins and Taylortown as well as the sheriff’s office and State Bureau of Investigation. Based on their input she suggested that Cameron could hire another officer at a much lower rate than the $20 per hour it paid the previous chief.
Cameron’s 2020-2021 budget included $35,872 for the police department.
Chief among residents’ concerns is speeding. David Seiberling, a former commissioner who resigned last year, said that traffic control can deter other unwelcome elements.
“When you make a traffic stop you get more than just the speeders: you’re taking drugs off the street, you’re taking firearms off the street, you’re finding people that have warrants out,” he said. “It’s not just about the speeding, but it’s a good place to start.”
While Chapman said that she’s “100 percent” in favor of a police department, she suggested that available funds might be better spent on electronic speed monitoring systems than on a part-time officer.
“I believe the goals should be for the model of a community to have schools, to have a fire department, to have police and a public works infrastructure. Those are cores for a community, even a small community of 300 people. However … what you’re getting for 19 hours is not a lot,” she said, also noting consistently quick responses from sheriff’s deputies over the last few months.
“I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that you guys know we’re without and you're probably somewhere close by because of it. I don’t know if that stays, and that’s what scares me, if we make a decision.”
Calhoun also pointed out that Cameron’s police station needs security upgrades.
“I have not looked into the price of that being upgraded until we find out what the citizens wish to do, and then we could look into that,” she said.
“If we wish to, you could put up cameras, let the sheriff’s department continue and at some point look at getting our own, hiring slowly as you go.”
