More than 100 people filled the E.S. Douglass Center Thursday night to participate in the Growth Choices Workshop, a pinnacle piece of updating Southern Pines' long range plan.
“Tonight was awesome,” consultant Matt Noonkester, founder of City Explained, Inc., said. “Just looking at the sheer number of people was encouraging to me for the planning process. People care, and they want to be engaged.”
Noonkester and his team of planners have spent the last several months studying every aspect of Southern Pines and getting feedback from an array of interest groups and demographics in terms of what they all expect to see by way of future growth.
Noonkester noted that the plan covers the entirety of Southern Pines, including property within the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. That is unincorporated land over which the town exercises zoning influence. In total, the planning area encompasses more than 23,000 acres.
The current comprehensive long range plan, written originally in 2010 and updated in 2016, is outdated for the growth seen in Southern Pines over the past few years. Noonkester and his team developed six growth scenarios for the town to examine based on feedback from residents. They range from zero growth to intense growth.
All of the information from the Growth Choices Workshop will be available on www.southernpinesclrp.net, including a video overview of the scenarios and a survey for residents to provide feedback.
The survey will remain open until the end of February. The questions get to the “why” and “how” people want to see growth. Noonkester spoke of one question referring to a plan with zero growth, which asks residents if they are willing to pay more in taxes to have no growth.
“I’m curious to see how the questions are answered because we might find a compromise is actually found in a different scenario,” Noonkester said.
The scenarios will also be on display in the library every Friday of February and on Mar. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours are set office hours where a member of the planning team will be available to talk through the scenarios.
Each station at Thursday night’s workshop included a space for people to leave notes on what they loved, hated or needed more information about.
“I need to know where the compass points,” Noonkester said.
Each scenario includes maps of the growth and future zoning, estimated increases in service demands, and the amount and type of development proposed for the future. The needed increases in services are paired with the current estimated services in order to see the scale of growth.
One caveat to this information is that the resources only examined needs within municipal limits because extraterritorial jurisdictions mostly use county services.
Noonkester emphasized the scenarios were not designed for someone to pick one and walk away. They represent different ideas with specific aspects heard from the community. Noonkester said the actual plan will be a hybrid of the scenarios.
“When you are listening to an entire community, you hear so many different opinions that you have to try to summarize that and create a plan,” Planning Director BJ Grieve said. “The process itself is a part of the product of talking, listening and hearing from each other, and ultimately you write that into a plan, but along the way, you just can't let absolute perfection be the enemy of progress because everybody’s definition of perfection is completely different. There are still common threads that we as a community can identify and build off of.”
What follows is a summary of the information available at the Growth Choices Workshop.
The Details
To look forward, Noonkester and his team first examined Southern Pines’ existing conditions. This information served as the foundation for each scenario. Planners added a “committed development inventory” that records every approved or considered development as of October 2022. These developments are marked on future scenarios, though most have not been created yet.
The foundation also includes a list of different areas around Southern Pines because Noonkester learned through conversations with the community that “you can’t homogenize Southern Pines.” These areas reflect disparities among the population and community hubs, like downtown, the Hamlets and Horse Country.
The scenarios range from A to F, increasing in intensity and types of growth.
Scenario A showed no growth in Southern Pines, except for what has been approved but undeveloped as of October. About a quarter of the room raised their hands when Noonkester asked who wanted this future.
Noonkester said about 22 percent of the land is undeveloped in Southern Pines, valuing about $166 million. This future called for land stewardship and conservation groups to buy and take care of the undeveloped land.
Mike Fields, a former Southern Pines mayor, highlighted one impact of zero growth: increased living costs.
“If we have no development, there are actually costs to the town,” Fields said. “How do we continue to provide the high level of services to our community if we stop growing? Because citizens will still want those services, but their costs will go up if they don’t have any future growth to help spread that cost around to other people.”
Scenario B proposes growth limited by infrastructure. Noonkester described it as an allocation system where a certain number of houses or retail areas would be built each year.
He provided a case study from Howard County, Maryland with this scenario. Growth in Howard County was broken down into four initiatives: areas to preserve, strengthen, enhance or transform. These initiatives paced and set terms for allowing continued growth.
“I am in favor of ‘we’ve got to be smart about our growth,’” resident Rachel Cunningham said. “I am concerned about the infrastructure with the amount of growth, which seems to be kind of a hot topic for a lot of people.”
Prior to Noonkester’s description of scenario B, residents raised concerns about the current infrastructure's ability to handle more growth, including impacts on the water table.
Noonkester referred to scenarios A and B as “protectionist plans” that defend the current conditions of Southern Pines.
Scenario C would be like using “autopilot” for future growth planning. It would keep “business as usual,” with low profile, low density and unconnected developments. It would focus on growth north of Midland Road, May Street and U.S. 1, where service providers are readily available. It also assumes a two percent growth rate for Southern Pines each year.
Scenario D would be similar to scenario C, but it does not focus growth in one direction, letting it happen anywhere.
Noonkester described scenario E as “very academic.” It would include more mixed-use growth with taller buildings and allow accessory dwelling units, which are additional living spaces built on someone’s property.
This scenario would be the most intense future land use plan, which he said could create more displacement and gentrification in the area. It targets locations with specific ideas, like carrying commercial business along Pennsylvania Avenue and into West Southern Pines.
Scenario F has similar ideas to scenario E but with a different application. Scenario F brings in new town centers with “discernable, identifiable cores.” The new town centers would be hubs for activity, like downtown. Noonkester proposed developing the large, wooded parcels near the Moore County Airport in this scenario.
Noonkester also shared a comparison chart of performance measurements, comparing each scenario based on a development type or new demand. Each box shows how much demand would increase depending on the scenario. The key detail to this chart, he said, is that it is based on data from within town limits.
“People said they philosophically liked some things about E, but when you look at the bars, E blows everything out of the water, so they were like, ‘how can I choose E; I’m already concerned about growth?’ Noonkester said. “The reason for that though is the top corner. … Scenarios C, D, E and F all assume the exact same amount of growth is coming for the planning area. What C, D and F are doing is pushing growth into the ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction), so you think with scenario E that you are creating the worst condition, but in some ways with scenario E you get to a critical mass that you could have a local transit circulator, or you could focus a bunch of sidewalk projects in West Southern Pines … because that’s where all the growth’s going.”
Similar comparisons were made in another chart between growth type and scenario for each defined area of Southern Pines, like Horse Country.
Next Steps
February is the month for more community conversations, Noonkester said. He encouraged people to come to the library during office hours to discuss the scenarios.
The plan’s community advisory committee will meet after February to discuss and digest the gathered feedback. Noonkester hopes to start writing the draft at the beginning of the summer.
“I feel like the outpouring of people here just shows how passionate of a community this is, and I'm so thankful for that because we really need to hear from everybody to make this plan the best it can be,” Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann said.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
