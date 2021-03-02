Moore County Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey is proposing a local budget for the 2021-2022 school year that would maintain the district’s current level of services and staffing.
Still, the $32.5 million budget request is $2.1 million more than the county commissioners allocated to Moore County Schools for the current year’s operating expenses.
That increase would cover the implementation of a new pay scale for unlicensed support staff including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers at $1.1 million. Another $550,000 or so would go toward pay raises as well: matching the salary increases that the state sets for all school employees, and to fund higher pay as teachers gain experience.
Moore County Schools also acts as a flow-through for county funding to local charter schools where county students are enrolled, and projects that disbursements to charters will increase by more than $500,000 next year as those schools add students.
“It serves as a fresh approach to ensuring basic local revenue needs for both Moore County Schools and charter schools. It sets the classified salary scale as the single highest priority fixed cost for next year and ensures the current level of operations while providing the highest level of service in an efficient and effective manner,” Grimesey said.
“It stays within recent local annual revenue growth patterns and therefore it remains our hope that it will minimize pressure for local tax increases, but it might actually challenge the commissioners to think about how much money they put in their fund balances.”
Per-pupil funding
Grimesey’s proposed 2021-2022 budget for Moore County Schools totals $141 million, including a projected $83 million from North Carolina and $15.7 million in federal funding.
The district took a new approach to determining what to request from the Moore County commissioners for next year.
“The numbers may be similar, but we came at it from an entirely different angle,” Griemsey said. “So there may be some similarities on the numbers …. but that may be a matter of happenstance.”
At the suggestion of board member David Hensley, who has sat on the board’s budget committee since his election last year, that ask is based on projected enrollment growth in Moore County Schools and charters, as well as the projected increase in state funding.
Andrew Cox, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance, said that with the proposed increase local funding would work out to a per-student allocation of $2,340 — or about $85 per student more than the current year.
The district is projecting enrollment increases of about 100 students in Moore County Schools next year, and 225 more Moore County students enrolling in charter schools, based on the average of the last four years of trends.
That four-year average is skewed somewhat by the opening of Moore Montessori in 2018.
In conversations with local charter schools’ leadership, Cox said that STARS is projecting stable enrollment while The Academy of Moore and Moore Montessori each expect to enroll about 60 additional students.
On the other side of that coin, Moore County Schools’ shift to virtual learning last year led to a precipitous decline in enrollment, so the district could see greater than projected growth next year if schools can reopen this fall in a more traditional fashion.
An average of 3.7 percent annual increase in state funding in the same timeframe is also included, since state funding increases tend to come in the form of higher pay for teachers and other staff. That leaves Moore County Schools to find funding to maintain similar pay for the 150 staff members who are paid with local funds.
Hensley has proposed a per-pupil funding formula as a long-term measure for determining local funding in future years, if the county commissioners agree to it.
“The budgeting’s done blindly, but at least we know we’ll be able to give raises to the locally-funded positions commensurate with the state-funded positions, so it in my opinion puts us in a much better position in many ways, that’s one of them,” Hensley said.
If those raises are in the three percent range for certified staff, and one percent for classified support staff as projected, matching those raises will run the district about $365,000 from local funds.
“This is all just a guess based on trends, because we don’t know exactly what we’ll receive from the state,” said board member Ed Dennison. “We can’t know because our budget and the county budget both have to be in before we know what our expenditures are for the state.”
Salary increases
Moore County Schools formulated the proposed salary scale for classified employees several years ago, but have been unable to successfully fund it in the last two budget cycles.
That pay scale is designed to make the district competitive with neighboring school systems, counties and municipal governments. It would introduce a continuous series of raises for support staff members based on their experience and how long they’ve been employed by the district. As it is, longtime employees make little more than new hires.
The scale was originally proposed with a first-year cost of $850,000. That figure now exceeds $1 million, as employees have logged three additional years of service since then.
Moore County Schools currently offers those classified staff members a pay supplement on top of the state’s base salary for those positions, which range from teacher assistants and bus drivers to receptionists and maintenance workers. The proposed salary scale would replace that supplement as well as a bonus paid to those employees that’s also based on their years of service.
The district has a similar supplement scale for teachers and other certified staff which is expected to increase by almost $200,000 next year.
Though the proposed budget includes a substantial local funding increase, board member Bob Levy framed it as relatively consistent with the current year.
“What this is, in just simple terms, is exactly what we did last year plus a salary increase,” he said. “We’re going to need to explain we’re not actually asking for extra money, except for one program, and that is to raise the classified employees, which the county commissioners have already said they’re in agreement with.”
The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget during its regular meeting on March 8. The board will meet at Moore County Schools’ central office in Carthage, but will not be open to the public. Guidelines for submitting comments by email or phone will be available at www.ncmcs.org.
Moore County Schools has also opened an online portal for public feedback on its website until March 19.
The board will vote on adopting the budget on April 12, the final meeting before the district makes a formal request of the county commissioners on April 20.
“I think the committee did some good diving into figures, and looking at costs associated with COVID and how those things have been covered, just what the future might hold for enrollment, our new buildings opening and how our students will return,” said board Chair Libby Carter. “It has been a pleasure to work on this budget this year and hope that it will meet the needs of our schools and continue to allow us to offer the same programming.”
Suggested changes
Outside of the regular operating budget, the school system expects the county to contribute the usual $750,000 in allocations to separate funds for digital learning and capital expenditures.
Levy suggested that those contributions should increase by as much as $25,000 per year to account for inflation.
“It just seems to me that somehow that probably needs to be adjusted based on the inflationary cost or we’re actually going to be getting a decrease in funding,” said Levy.
Levy and Hensley both maintained that the budget process for 2022-2023 should involve a thorough review of district staffing levels, pay scales and local supplement scales.
“If you look at the proces we just went through, it’s oh look we’re going to get an extra $1.6 million this year, and here’s how we’re going to spend it … where’s the transparency in that? How much are we spending on psychologists? How much are we spending on social workers?” Hensley said.
“Do we need to pay our teachers 12.5 percent more than surrounding counties? I don’t know the answer to that.”
Levy said that the district should remain at a maintenance level as those discussions are taking place and potential savings identified.
“In the meantime we need to explain to the public, I believe, that we’re simply seeking to be level and we’re not seeking additional programming even though there’s going to be a couple of million dollar increase in the budget,” he said.
Moore County Schools has documented its ongoing shortfalls when it comes to budgeting for building repairs and maintenance. Last month the school board adopted a list of 37 capital projects that might be funded with the $8 million or so that the district expects to have available by July of 2022 between accrued lottery funding, county capital funding, the sales of the four retired elementary school campuses and money freed up as ongoing bond-funded construction projects wind down.
But Carter said that there will be additional pressure on the schools’ digital fund in the coming years now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced, and funded, the district to equip elementary school students with individual devices.
“In four years those devices are going to either need refresh or replacement and the money’s not going to be there to do it at that point,” she said.
But while Hensley endorsed some aspects of the budget, including the proposed classified salary scale, he wants to see more progress toward funding the district’s deferred building maintenance and repairs. To that end, Hensley would support shifting some of the district's local operational funding — up to 20 percent, or about $6 million each year — toward capital needs.
“The fact of the matter is that Moore County commissioners give us $30 million a year and we choose to spend that operationally and not use it to do school maintenance or build new schools,” he said.
