An open line of communication from the U.S. Army to local law enforcement agencies has allowed for two decades of safe procedures around one of the Army’s long-established training exercises for Special Forces soldiers.
Feb. 23 marked the 20-year anniversary of the tragic incident where Moore County Sheriff's deputy Randall Butler shot and killed one soldier participating in the Army’s real-world simulation and wounded another in a case of misunderstanding between the two parties.
“That was just a very bad time,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.“That line of communications is open now and that’s one of their first stops here locally. Not only do they go to the sheriff’s office, but they go countywide and they’ve got a checklist of what agencies and who their point of contact is.”
Communication and months of forward notice from the Army to local law enforcement since that incident has led to safety around the intense final step for Special Forces soldiers before they graduate from their training at Fort Bragg and put on the Green Beret.
A “realistic military training packet” that is used across the Army to assess risk reduction for training is sent out in advance to local law enforcement, ohn F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Ken Wainwright said, and a memorandum of receiving the information has to be sent back to the Army.
“We have a detailed plan of how we address changes in the environment for reducing risk to not only our students, but also to the community,” Lt. Col. Wainwright said. “That sets the stage on an annual basis for our quarterly engagements with law enforcement to have those discussions about the dates and locations of where the training is going to be.”
Markings on most individuals and vehicles in the exercise are visible when soldiers and other players in the situational-based training in the exercise's notional country of Pineland, which encompasses Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake counties.
“We’ve done a lot better of a lot better of identifying the players in these things, such as each one of the players have identifying markings on and we are given that information prior,” Fields said. “The vehicles involved always have markings on them. If they are doing some other training, they will tell us what they are dressed in.”
Lt. Col. Wainwright said that the “ambiguous” training that Robin Sage presents is meant to challenge the students to complete the objectives in a safe manner across the more than 15,000-square mile footprint.
“Here, we’re having our students to work in this very open-ended environment and to solve pretty challenging problems in a safe environment as well,” he said. “Because 20 years ago, it became a situation where it wasn’t safe. We take it very seriously to ensure that everybody gets out of this as safely as possible.”
The latest announcements from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School around the exercises included a statement that, “All civilian and non-student military participants are briefed on procedures to follow if there is contact with law enforcement officials.”
While such language is standard now, that wasn’t always the case, and it led to a tragedy that drew national attention.
During the fatal incident in 2002, Butler approached a vehicle in the Robbins area during a traffic stop with Special Forces candidates Stephen Phelps and Tallas Tomeny, as well as the soldiers' civilian driver, Charlie Lieber. The three men were dressed in civilian clothes.
According to court documents, Phelps and Tomeny left their base camp that day for reconnaissance on a railroad bridge. They received a ride from Leiber, a civilian assisting the military in his free time.
Leiber was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck with Tomeny giving directions in the passenger seat. Tomeny had a backpack containing various items, including the two halves of an M-4 assault rifle.
Phelps rode in the bed of the truck with a tackle box and two fishing rods.
The two soldiers assumed that the traffic stop was part of the game, and had sought to elude the deputy with their bags that contained pieces to an M-4 rifle.
After a struggle, Butler shot Tomeny, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and shot Phelps, who had attempted to flee. Phelps was shot twice and spent two weeks in the hospital.
Butler testified that he thought his life in danger from three armed men about to kill him. The soldiers' guns were loaded with blanks.
Butler testified that, while he had general knowledge that the military sometimes trained in Moore County, he said he did not know of the existence of the Robin Sage exercise, did not know its details, and did not know that any exercise was being conducted in the area that day.
The lack of communication led to the death of Tomeny.
A jury in 2009 awarded $750,000 in damages to Phelps, a former Special Forces soldier. The jury concluded that Butler had used excessive force during a traffic stop, but was cleared of any wrongdoing in investigations conducted by the Army and the State Bureau of Investigation.
To prevent future such run-ins, the Army’s full plan of action now includes regular briefings to law enforcement in terms of each training exercise, called “Robin Sage.”
“They give us heads-up notice months in advance and then once the training starts, they send a message to us saying, ‘We will be in this such and such location doing this such and such exercise,’” Fields said. “Such as if there is live fire or blank ammunition, small arms fire or explosions. We are given advance notice for that.”
Fields said that the Army works to have the training that involves the loud noises of firearms isolated to rural areas in their training area. Emergency dispatchers are made aware of the areas that such exercises are being conducted to properly respond to any calls to 911 if they are unaware of the Robin Sage exercises.
“We get a lot of calls from it. A lot of the areas where it happens are in rural parts of our county,” Fields said.
But Lt. Col. Wainwright said the training does take the students to more populated areas in places outside of Moore County.
“We do have meetings and whatnot in urban areas. Those are tightly controlled,” Lt. Col. Wainwright said. “Beyond the law enforcement notification, we have moving observer controllers that are either active Green Beret or a retired Green Beret that we have on contract to be distant from the students, observe the situation and enable us to intervene in case things potentially get out of control. In my time we have never had a situation where our observers had to get involved.”
Fields went on to say that his department’s job is a vital part during the exercises to be a good neighbor to Fort Bragg and the many residents that are connected directly or indirectly with the military that live in the county.
