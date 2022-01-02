Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. Morning high of 62F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.