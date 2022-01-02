Over the years, the editor has asked me to write to y’all in the year’s first edition to give an update on the newspaper’s activities. I’ve always suspected he was looking to fill space in a notoriously slow news week. Still, I’m flattered that he asked. So, here goes it.
What a difference a year makes. In the spring of 2020, the pandemic forced several of our largest customers to close their doors for 60 days and lay off many of their employees. At the same time, like many businesses across the Sandhills, your newspaper’s accounting staffers scampered to the post office every day to see how many customers paid their bills.
Fortunately, almost all of them did. But, it was a white-knuckle drive for a couple of months.
In the midst of all of that economic chaos, your publishing company decided to set a goal to exit the pandemic in better condition than when we entered it.
By every metric — from revenue and cash flow to circulation and ad volume — I’m delighted to report that your publishing enterprise has accomplished that objective.
To make that happen, we embraced the Roman adage: “fortune favors the bold.” Your able crew here on West Pennsylvania Avenue hasn’t been content to keep their heads down and let the crisis pass. We’re playing offense. It’s important to note that most of the publishing industry is doing the exact opposite.
To that end, we acquired Walter magazine from The (Raleigh) News & Observer last November as well as the Seven Lakes Insider last spring from a local entrepreneur. In the coming weeks, we plan to launch two digital radio stations as well as a statewide politics and public policy newsletter.
By purchasing the largest and most prominent magazine in Raleigh, we now publish the leading magazines in North Carolina’s three biggest cities. We are well positioned to grow our print and digital operations around these publications.
Our goal for 2022 is to take advantage of our growing statewide influence, which will serve to make your local newspaper all the more stable. Not many communities across North Carolina can boast that fact.
Another goal for next year is to make the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held at Pine Needles in early June, one of the Championship’s most successful yet. We plan to devote all of our publishing resources to covering the Women’s Open. We’ve been working closely with the United States Golf Association and our printing partners for the last couple of months to iron out all of the details.
So, we’re in a much stronger market position than we were a year ago. That didn’t happen by accident. Your loyal and dedicated staff sweated plenty of details to achieve these results. They did that because they believe in our mission of serving this special community. That sense of purpose shows in their work and I couldn’t be more proud of them for that.
Because of your newspaper staff’s efforts, The Pilot and its Moore County operations are much more relevant today than they were just a year ago. And, in this media environment, relevance is the coin of the realm.
For example, one of your newsletters, The Sway, has grown 13 percent to just over 17,000 subscribers. Revenue from this line of business is up significantly too. The twice-weekly newsletter targets millennials in Moore County and averages a 40-some percent open rate. In its own right, The Sway is one of the Sandhills’ largest news outlets.
The Pilot’s news and advertising teams earlier this year won more than 40 awards in the annual N.C. Press Association awards contest, including the top award of first place for general excellence in its division.
The general excellence win marks the second year in a row The Pilot has won this prestigious honor. We also earned the top award in 2017 and 2010. The Pilot placed third in that category in 2019 and in 2015.
The awards honored work published in the paper as well as in The Pilot’s suite of newsletters and in PineStraw, your popular monthly arts and culture magazine. We won more than 16 news and editorial and 24 advertising awards. Of that total, Pilot staff received four first-place awards for news and nine for advertising work.
In the National Newspaper Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, The Pilot won eight awards, including a first-place finish in local news coverage and third place for General Excellence. “Well-done newspaper provides well-rounded coverage of the community,” the judges wrote. “It screams local coverage.”
Our commitment to covering community news continues to pay dividends in your digital initiatives as well. Since 2020 is such an outlier for digital news, we looked at the performance of 2021 through the first three quarters compared to the same time frame as 2019, the last “normal” year.
What we saw in this comparison were much stronger numbers in 2021 for sessions, users and page views compared to two years ago. And we are continuing to reach new audiences, with sessions by new users up more than 23 percent.
Last summer, The Pilot implemented a “dynamic paywall” to its website, which through the magic of algorithms can determine if someone is a regular consumer of the website or only an occasional visitor. The regular readers immediately hit the paywall, while the occasional visitors get a free pass for a few days. The paywall and daily newsletter, The Pilot’s Briefing, which boasts 22,000 subscribers and a 38 percent open rate, were the key components to our digital subscription sales strategy.
When the pandemic started, we had about 100 digital-only subscribers paying for unfettered access to our website. We set a goal of selling 1,000 digital-only subscriptions in one year. With one day to spare, we hit our goal. Reader revenue has always been important to us, as we have 9,000 print subscribers. But, adding to our digital rolls gives us much more flexibility.
PineStraw, your hefty and healthy glossy, posted yet another strong year telling the community’s stories. The award-winning magazine boasts a monthly circulation of 15,000 copies and provides us with yet another medium to serve the Sandhills.
Eleven years ago, we acquired The Country Bookshop with the goal of restoring it to its former grandeur. This year, the bookshop accomplished that objective — and then some.
Your bookshop hosted — both virtually and in person — 34 New York Times bestselling authors, three international bestsellers, the winner of the National Book Award and the Library of Congress National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.
I can’t think of any relatively rural community in America that welcomed celebrity authors John Grisham, James Patterson and Lin Manuel Miranda as well as Jeff Kinney, Wiley Cash and Jason Mott. Through your purchases and support, you have created the “Little Shop That Could.”
The thriving bookshop represents the Sandhills’ rich cultural tapestry. It thrives because readers like you see it as more than just a retail outlet. You see it as it was meant to be: our community’s cultural hub.
This year, the staff plans to launch a podcast called “Books in the Country.” It will be featured on all of our publishing enterprise’s digital products, but most prominently on our streaming radio stations.
We have flirted with buying local radio stations over the years, but just couldn’t find the right situation at the right price to complete an acquisition. So, our desire to offer our readers and advertisers audio offerings has gone unmet. Until now.
We have created an all-digital radio station that will reside on thepilot.com as well as on its own website www.pilot-radio.com and on smart-phone applications available in the Apple and Google stores.
We created a musical genre called “Golf Rock” that will serve as most of the content for the station. We plan to launch a second channel called Golf Rock Radio (www.golfrock.com) that will not be so Moore County centric in a couple of months. We will be able to promote and sell digital audio products through our Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte magazine titles.
Podcasts, which are a rapidly expanding medium, will be a crucial part of our website, app, and streaming service. Telling our community’s stories in an audio form will allow us to engage with our audiences in a more intimate way than just text on a page or a screen.
Digital radio is a fun product that has captured your staff’s imagination and it will help market our enterprise as a hotbed of innovation and entrepreneurship.
As you can see, your publishing enterprise continues to perform well and is positioned to prosper for many years to come. Thank you for your confidence in The Pilot and for allowing us to do what we love — bringing you the news of this special place.
David Woronoff has been publisher of The Pilot since 1996.
