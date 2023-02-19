When Keith Dangerfield moved home to Robbins after two years of college, his degree was unfinished and his dreams of becoming a teacher and coach were over.
As far as he could tell at the time, anyway. Life has a way of coming full circle on you — something he might not have learned in another two years at Lenoir-Rhyne.
That’s exactly what happened to Dangerfield 27 years later.
By 2005, he had achieved the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Marine Corps, and hoped to serve a while longer to hit the 30-year mark.
So when a friend emailed him about a job opening as an instructor in Union Pines’ Navy JROTC program, Dangerfield deleted it. He didn’t plan on getting out any time soon.
Then again, he’d never exactly planned on getting in. After leaving school, he worked construction jobs in the Robbins area for a few years, but struggled to find work during the early 80s recession.
So Dangerfield went to stay with his brother and sister-in-law in California in the hope of better employment opportunities there. Both were active-duty Marines. He enlisted five days later.
“I really didn’t want anything to do with the military at that time, but after sitting there in the office and watching the different people come in, trying to get into the Marine Corps, something hit me,” said Dangerfield. “I said ‘This is what I need to do.’”
The Marine Corps sent him back east to armor basic training at Fort Knox, where he learned how to be part of an Abrams tank crew. It wasn’t long before he realized that he’d found his place in the world.
“Right away after seeing the structure and the discipline and the love for my job as a tanker, I said this is it for me,” he said. “I was 25 when I joined. Most kids are 18. So I knew I needed to have something to hold onto, and I was falling in love with it.”
Even so, Dangerfield wouldn’t have guessed that he would wear the uniform for another 41 years. He’ll take it off more or less for good at the end of this month upon his retirement from Union Pines.
Though he deleted that original email, he never forgot it. Health issues made him reconsider continuing on active duty. Dangerfield looked again and found the job still open.
Teaching wasn’t foreign to him. Between assignments to Japan early in his career and a tour in Iraq post-9/11, he trained soldiers and Marines in tank operations and taught advanced gunnery after completing the master gunner course.
After his final promotion to Master Gunnery Sergeant, Dangerfield was assigned to a tank battalion as operations chief, a job he probably would have had for another seven years had he remained in the Corps.
So in the summer of 2005, 23 years after enlisting, Dangerfeld retired and headed across the country back to Moore County.
“I was going to end up doing the same job I was doing,” he said. “I loved it, but I’m glad I made the decision I did because I love this job and it might not have been there at 30 years. Maybe the Lord sent me in this direction.”
In his 18 years at Union Pines, Dangerfield has led the JROTC program alongside a succession of six officer instructors. But for him the most important continuity has been the front-row seat to students’ growth throughout their four years of high school.
“Not many programs on campus can have a student for eight semesters, so I had that opportunity to watch a young cadet as a freshman and see them mature as a leader in the program,” he said.
Dangerfield had to adapt to teaching high school students after his experience as a Marine instructor, though, especially after scolding a female cadet to tears.
“I’m going to need to either quit or change the way I’m doing business,” he recalled telling himself. “Because these cadets are not going to save anybody’s life and they’re not going to go out and kill somebody in war right now.”
Navy JROTC cadets can explore everything from rifle marksmanship and drill formation to academics, athletics and orienteering. The program focuses on skills that could be applied in the military, but Dangerfield has never tried to steer students in that direction.
Some of Dangerfield’s early cadets did go on to fight in America’s post-9/11 wars. Today, though, he leads young people who have no memory of that day, who weren’t yet born even in 2003 when his own tank unit celebrated a Palm Sunday service in an Iraqi air force compound.
“You’ve got gunfire on the outside of the gates, and we’re holding a service, and we’re that close to Creation,” he recalled. “It gives me chills thinking about it.”
Dangerfield was no stranger to death on the battlefield. But the loss of a cadet in an accident at home during his first year instructing still hit him hard. So did the 2015 death of Kyle Ferrell, a Marine corporal and former Union Pines cadet, who was hit by a truck when he pulled over on his way home to assist another motorist.
“I would never encourage a kid to go into the military,” he said. “I didn't want that on me if something happened to them.”
Even so, 24 Union Pines cadets have been appointed to military academies, and more than 40 have gone to college on ROTC scholarships. Another 50 or so have enlisted directly out of high school.
That’s a product of what Dangerfield believes is at the core of the JROTC program: citizenship, service to community and country, personal responsibility and the value of accomplishment.
During the holidays, the cadets volunteer to collect food for needy families in partnership with the Vass Lions Club. Their efforts benefit some 200 families each year in what Dangerfield thinks is “the best thing we do.”
Better even than making it to the Navy Nationals Air Rifle Marksmanship Championship twice during his tenure, with numerous regional championships and top state placings in the mix.
In 2016, the N.C. Council of Chapters for the MIlitary Officer Association of America selected Dangerfield as its JROTC NCO Instructor of the Year. The Vass Lions Club also presented him with its Phil Delozier Humanitarian Award that year.
Union Pines Principal Andy McCormick said that Dangerfield leaves behind “a legacy of success” in the JROTC program.
“It’s not just success while they’re in school. A lot of his former cadets have continued on and been very successful in their personal lives and professional lives,” he said.
“It was all about expectations. He would set the standard and inform the cadets of those expectations and he held them to that standard. He was always firm and fair with him, but it was a Navy JROTC program and he was exposing them to that level of structure. He always did a great job of balancing that with being a public school educator.”
A few years after Dangerfield arrived, the JROTC program scaled back its involvement in drill and other competitions to accommodate cadets’ part-time jobs and other activities. But Dangerfield could usually be found on the sidelines supporting his cadets and their teammates.
“He loves Union Pines High School. Any time the kids are participating, he’s always around,” McCormick said. “If it’s a basketball game or a tennis match, he’s always invested in the entire school as a whole.”
Looking back, Dangerfield is grateful that his career went the way it did. He finished his most intense service before his children were born, and his own school schedule made him available for John’s tennis matches and Kendall’s dance and music recitals. Even the six months the Union Pines job sat open before he decided to retire from active duty gave him the sense of divine certainty that it was waiting for him.
And in 41 years, he can think of two days — maybe three — that he wasn’t excited about going to work.
“If I’m not satisfied, because nobody’s ever satisfied, I can’t think of anything I’d rather have been doing for the last 41 years,” he said.
“Did I accomplish everything I wanted to do in my career? No, but I sure came close. I had fun. If you can go to work and have fun every day, or you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s not work.”
Semper Fi Devil Dog! I am considering extending my service via JROTC as well.
