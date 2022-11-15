The visions of most elementary school-aged baseball players can scatter from ideas of playing the sport in college or professionally in the Majors, but at that age it’s hard to refine the direction they want their playing days to take them.
Twin brothers Ron and Don Marley were no different, but the trajectory of their career — taking them to an empty parking lot in front of a mural honoring them more than 60 years later in their hometown — was perhaps one of the furthest ideas they could imagine.
A permanent reminder of their legacy as players was dedicated in the brothers’ hometown of Robbins Saturday. The Hall of Famers were still in as much disbelief Saturday as they were the day Darrell and Johnny Upchurch approached them, offering the blank wall on the side of their storefront near the intersection of Salisbury and Middleton Streets as a space for a mural to memorialize the duo for their life spent dedicated to softball.
“We never dreamed anything like that would happen,” Ron said. “That was the furthest thing from my mind. Every day we come up and get the mail, and come by it. We see it twice a day now.
“I wanted it to be for the town. Not just for us, it’s an honor for us, but I want it to be an honor for the town too. Not too many small towns have got two Hall of Famers.”
The mural, painted by Scott Nurkin, whose work has turned countless blank walls across the state into his works of art, depicts the brothers wearing their Marley Gamblers jerseys, standing back-to-back with a baseball stadium lit up by stadium lights in the background.
Even before the art started to take form, the brothers started fielding calls from neighbors.
“It was funny, when he was first started putting it up, it was just sketches. Everybody was calling us and saying, ‘They’re putting y’all’s picture up,’ and it wasn’t nothing but the outline. It didn’t have a face or anything. I guess it had the ball caps and people know that’s been our life — ball. I thought he did a great job,” Ron said.
Softball has been a way of life for the Marleys. Playing baseball and softball growing up and into college, the middle-infield duo was never far away from a field, or a throwing partner at least. Separated intermittently, while serving in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, they stayed in touch when apart, communicating as much as possible.
Softball, and any hope of playing professional baseball, was put on the back burner for serving the country. And even in their return to Robbins, picking up the sport wasn’t immediate, until the Tabernacle United Methodist Church needed some players for a softball tournament.
“It was on July 4th and they didn’t have enough ball players,” Ron said. “Gary (Brady) called and said, ‘Guys, would y’all come out and play with us?’ I said, ‘We hadn’t played in several years.’ He said, ‘Come on out and play anyways. We need you.’ That was the beginning of us playing ball. We came out and played those two games with them and have been playing ever since. Gary, thank you so much. If it wasn’t for you, we probably still wouldn’t be playing ball.”
What would follow was nothing short of historic, leading to the duo becoming the only twins inducted into the North Carolina United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Hall of Fame for slow pitch softball.
The Marleys’ teams have win over 130 tournament championships in a more than 20-year span. Moving to senior softball 20 years ago at age 55, their teams won 32 national championships. Historic marks as players include setting the record at the 2008 ASA Nationals with 15 double plays turned, an area of expertise the Marleys are well known for because of their fast transfers to turn double plays with ease, even now as middle infielders at age 75.
The brothers also twice in one game hit back-to-back homers in back-to-back plate appearances.
“Ball is all about our teammates and trying to represent the game in the way it should be represented. We always wanted to be remembered for the kind of men we are,” Don said. “It’s so honoring that someone was thinking enough of us to do that.”
A large contingent of friends and family came to support the Marleys in 2018 when they were inducted. Many of those same supporters led to the mural to go up in a busy corner of town.
“The very first two people who wanted this to come about have gone to heaven now. That was Charles Lambert, a classmate of theirs from first grade to 12th, and when he heard about their accomplishment he wanted to get a whole bus load to go up to the ceremony,” said Debra Enloe Lambert. “The other person was Laura Ann Brady. She talked to me about it many times. She was ready for this to happen.”
Ron Daniel, who has known the brothers through softball over the years, put the brothers up for nomination to the Hall of Fame.
“They say that I was responsible for this right here; no way. I’m the one that put in the motion to nominate them to the North Carolina USSSA hall of fame. Their record, their games over the years and their integrity, that’s why they are Hall of Famers,” Daniel said. “There’s not any finer individuals that’s ever set foot on the softball field.”
Through more than 55 years dedicated to the sport, the twins have touched many lives on the diamond, either as teammates, or befriending those in the other dugout with their character and their playing abilities.
“It’s been our life. We’ve made so many friends. We’ve got friends from California to Florida, because everybody remembers us because there’s two of us,” Don said.
Many showed up Saturday to see the Marleys in their hometown.
“We had guys from everywhere. All over the state like Jacksonville, Wilmington, Fayetteville and we had guys from all over three or four states to pay us honor,” Ron said. “We’re thankful that we got to play it with the teammates that we’ve got to play it with, because our teammates helped us get it. We didn’t do it by ourselves by any means.”
Softball hasn’t slowed down with age for Ron and Don, still playing twice a month in a senior league in Asheboro, along with traveling once a month to bigger tournaments that take them across the southeastern United States and sometimes further.
Teammate Will Blomqvist said that age hasn’t worn down the duo’s competitive spirit either.
“They’re very competitive, which I love. I love the competition aspect. The other part is they’re just good people. That’s the most important thing I can say about them,” Blomqvist said. “They’re good friends and they’re doggone good softball players, and they deserve what the time is giving them. Y’all need to be proud as a town of what they have done.”
Ron in his speech wanted to thank his countless teammates on hand for their help to ensure that their careers could be worthy of being honored in his hometown with a mural.
“One thing I don’t want it to be, I don’t want it to be a picture on the wall in Robbins. I'd like for people to remember the kind of people that we were, more than the kind of ball players that we were,” Ron said. “Anybody can get out and play ball. Not everybody makes an impression with the people they play with, and that’s what we’ve tried to do from day one.”
As proud as the Marleys are to be publicly dedicated in their hometown, Lambert read aloud a letter from Teresa Thomas, the daughter of former Robbins Mayor Laura Ann Brady, sharing the pride that many in the town have carried over the years for the brothers.
“I am sure when mom thought of someone who would make Robbins proud, Ron and Don Marley were first on that list,” Thomas wrote. “Your lives are molded by a small town of people who cared and loved you. We are proud to be part of that journey. Ron and Don Marley, you are the epitome of hometown heroes.”
Among the more than 100 people who gathered in the parking lot where the mural faces were players, friends and family of the Marley brothers, including the youngest of the group: Ron’s great granddaughter, Lily, who recently turned four months old. A photo with his newest family member in front of the mural was a must.
“She can bring her classmates up with her, or boyfriend, it doesn’t matter. When she’s got kids, she can say, ‘There’s great granddaddy.’ That’s years from now, but we will be gone, but it’s a legacy,” Ron said. “It’s a humbling experience, it’s an honor but it’s a blessing more than anything else. Maybe people will look at us as role models, I hope. Living life the way you should live it. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about being a great ball player, being a great person is a whole lot more than being a great ball player.”
The brothers exude passion and caring, and the term “family” to them goes further than the ones who share the same last name or family tree.
“That’s the legacy we want. We want people that care about us to be able to come by and say they either knew those guys or they were part of my family,” Don said.
