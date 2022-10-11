Following the departure of its longtime leader this summer, Friend to Friend’s board of directors has hired a new executive director with experience in the nonprofit sphere.
Caitlin Terry stepped into the role this month. The board began their search in July when Anne Friesen announced plans to retire after 12 years as executive director.
Terry is excited to continue what Friesen built and “lead the organization to support as many survivors as we can and the best way we can.”
Terry has past experience in nonprofit work, recently serving as the director of development at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. She started with them as a youth development specialist before moving through various roles. She’s looking forward to her new role at Friend to Friend, where she feels she’ll be able to make a larger impact.
Friend to Friend, a nonprofit located in Carthage, provides advocacy services and shelter to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Free and confidential services include accompaniment to court hearings and hospitals to counseling and community education. Friend to Friend has two residential buildings, the Serenity House and Butterfly Cottage, to house individuals needing shelter and support.
“(Friend to Friend) is an incredible organization to help survivors — support people at what might be their most vulnerable time in their life,” Terry said. She is passionate about helping members of the community as well as working with the nonprofit’s team.
“Each has their own incredible strength and knowledge-base,” Terry said. “Leading them will be rewarding.”
Terry studied Psychology and Sports Administration at the University of North Carolina. She believes this background helps her to appreciate the human psyche and understand leadership within an organization.
“Her broad knowledge of nonprofit operations and her passion to help people make her well suited to lead the organization, expand on our programs and implement innovative methods moving forward,” Board of Directors Chair Holly Davis wrote in a statement.
Terry believes in the work of Friend to Friend and their ability to “help any member of our community that other times may be overlooked.”
For more information, contact Friend to Friend at (910) 947-1703. The advocacy office is located at 101 Monroe Street, Suite A, Carthage.
The agency also has a 24-hour crisis hotline, (910) 947-3333.
