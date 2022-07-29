A safe place to stay, whether for a few nights or a few months, is usually the most immediate need for women escaping domestic abuse.
But that’s just the start of a long road toward rebuilding their lives. Friend to Friend, the only Moore County nonprofit serving survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, guides them every step of the way.
The agency is now looking for a new leader. Anne Friesen, Friend to Friend’s executive director since 2010, told the board of directors this week that she plans to retire on Oct. 1.
In her first year, fire heavily damaged Friend to Friend’s safehouse for women and children escaping domestic violence. Though that meant finding other places to harbor those survivors, Friesen did not shy away from an opportunity to accomplish one of what she calls her “hairy, audacious goals.”
On the one-year anniversary of that fire, the renovated Serenity House opened its doors as a shelter — with modern amenities and having been expanded from 12 beds to 34.
Just last year, Friend to Friend opened a separate, smaller shelter called the Butterfly Cottage to serve human trafficking victims. In between Friesen led the board in creating an endowment, moving the Carthage advocacy office to a larger space across from the Moore County Courthouse and building a new leadership model among Friend to Friend’s staff.
Holly Davis, Friend to Friend’s board chair, credited Friesen for everything from “single handedly” fundraising for the Butterfly Cottage to developing the organization’s approach to counseling its clients with respect to the trauma they’ve experienced.
“She’s just a hard worker and she throws every bit of her passion into whatever she is doing,” said Davis. ‘I think this was dear to her heart. She has always given it absolutely 100 percent. For a long time she did everyone’s job.
“She’s a doer in life and a giver in life, passionate about helping other women I think and that’s kind of where it came from I think.”
While working at Friend to Friend, Friesen earned a doctorate in leadership and professional practices. In 2016, the Rotary Club of Carthage named her one of its Moore County Citizens of the Year. Friesen was the Moore County Community Foundation’s 2019 Woman of the Year. At that award presentation, a staff member read a statement from a client who said that Friesen was a constant source of support during her time at Serenity House.
“If not for her, and the Friend to Friend staff, I don’t know what I would have done or where I would be…. There was never a time that I felt alone, because of Mrs. Anne.
Friesen also served on the board of the N.C.Coalition Against Domestic Violence for six years, and is currently on the board of the N.C. Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
At one point, though, Friesen was probably the least likely person for the job. Her professional background was in the film industry, producing educational videos.
She first visited the shelter as a United Way volunteer shooting footage for a promotional video.
“I was told that there was a woman they were going to interview who had been terribly abused but was really amazing, had found a job and was a success story,” Friesen recalled.
“So we get there, open the door and there stands my neighbor growing up: a blond-haired, blue-eyed cheerleader at Pinecrest who I had idolized. She shared her story and it really opened my eyes to domestic violence. I didn't know much about it at the time but I left thinking I really might want to volunteer there someday.”
A few years later, she applied for a weekend job at the shelter only to be offered a full-time position as shelter manager. The board chose her as executive director less than two years later.
An important part of Friend to Friend’s model has been establishing a supportive culture internally that translates to clients through the staff members working with them. The ultimate goal is for clients to have every need met while they’re in the shelter so that they’re more likely to replicate that environment independently later on.
“Providing them with a supportive, loving, compassionate environment and being their biggest cheerleader can literally change not only their situation, but generationally,” said Friesen.
“We can help model what a healthy home looks like, what conflict resolution looks like, providing a healthy snack and a place to do homework when kids get off the bus, regular bedtimes where, for a family in crisis, that hasn’t been an option.”
Friend to Friend’s Serenity House remained open to women and children fleeing abuse throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the anticipated spike in domestic violence-related cases never quite materialized, the worry has been real.
At the same time, Friesen realized that the agency had reached a place where she could sacrifice no peace of mind in handing over the reins. The “shared leadership” model she established in the last year or so is working and she’s confident in the current board of directors.
“There was kind of a tipping point knowing we have some of the strongest staff and leadership internally: seven directors over the shelter, operations, court, sexual assault, directing and growing and asking what-if and looking at ways to make their division better,” she said.
Davis said that the board will soon begin the search for Friesen’s successor. The decision whether or not to select an interim director from among Friend to Friend’s existing staff has not been made.
“As she’s done with everything, she has kind of already put everything in place, picked the perfect time, finished everything she needed to and has everybody in the right spot so it should be somewhat seamless to transition,” Davis said. “She will be very missed at Friend to Friend for sure but we are all so excited for her and we wish her the best.”
