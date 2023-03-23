Sunrise Theater is hosting a skateboarding-themed film festival Friday to raise money for the construction of Moore County’s first public skate park.
William Dean II, founder and president of the grassroots initiative Skaters for Moore, said the event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., will feature a “chronological and worldwide assortment of skateboard-centric videos” from different eras in the sport’s history. The clips are part of a filmmaking tradition that is intrinsically linked to the culture of skateboarding.
“Back when I was coming up, skate videos were a way for skateboarders in the middle of nowhere in North Carolina to see that we weren't some kind of freaks or outcasts or whatever, that we were actually a part of the larger community,” Dean said. “We would all get together at people's houses when somebody would get a new VHS. Then we’d watch the video, get all excited and go skate.”
Younger skateboarders may not know what a VHS tape looks like, but they have almost certainly watched skate videos on YouTube and social media.
“Today you see millions of skateboard videos a day on Instagram,” Dean said. “They still have the same effect on kids. The only difference is now they’re free and they’re everywhere.”
Skate videos remain relevant, he added, because of the “solitary” nature of the sport. A skateboarder may spend days struggling to pull off a complicated trick, only to finally land it when no one is around to witness their difficult-to-replicate feat.
“When you put your best trick on video, you're kind of showing the world, ‘Hey, this is something I spent a week or two working on,'” Dean said. “For younger kids, it's also a way to express themselves and show their skills.”
Skate videos have gained mainstream recognition as an art form in recent years, with documentary filmmakers expanding the format to explore topical subjects.
“Minding the Gap,” a documentary about a group of friends who use skateboarding to escape their tumultuous family lives, received an Academy Award nomination in 2019. “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” a film focusing on a Kabul school where Afghan girls who are otherwise forbidden from playing sports can take skateboarding lessons, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short in 2020.
In programming Friday’s festival, Dean looked for videos that highlight diversity in skateboarding while also showing the sport’s global appeal.
“I think the skateboarding community is one of the most diverse communities in the world when it comes to who all is involved in it,” he said. “What I’m trying to do with the film festival is show it from all different perspectives and parts of the world.”
One of the videos will zoom in on Moore County. It was made by a local resident who documented the skateboarding scene in Southern Pines from 2001 to 2012, according to Dean.
Admission to the event is free, though guests are encouraged to make a $10 donation at the door.
“We're not going to turn anybody away,” Dean said. “It’s going to be a fun fundraising event for the cause.”
While the videos are playing inside the theater, attendees can participate in a silent auction featuring original artwork, restaurant gift certificates and other items. One of the more notable collectables up for bid is a skateboard deck, autographed by legends Tony Hawk and Christian Hosoi, from Dean’s personal collection.
Money raised during the film festival will go toward the construction of a proposed, 7,000-square-foot skate park in Southern Pines. The facility is expected to be built at Memorial Park.
Moore County has not had a purpose-built skate park since FlowMoore, a private facility in Pinebluff, closed in 2009. Most municipalities in the county have ordinances that prohibit skateboarding in places other than residential areas, restricting skateboarders to the less-than-desirable terrain of cul-de-sacs in area subdivisions.
Counting donations, commitments from corporate sponsors and a $50,000 pledge from the Town of Southern Pines, Skaters for Moore has raised about $85,000 for the project. The organization would like to secure $350,000, but is committed to building a skate park even if it falls short of that goal.
“We’re still building a skate park,” Dean said in a previous interview with The Pilot. “It just comes down to whether it’s a part-concrete, part-wood (park) that has to be rebuilt every five to seven years, or whether it’s an all-concrete” facility that will last longer and require less maintenance.
NEED TO KNOW: The Skate Film Festival and Silent Auction kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines. Doors open at 6 p.m. Organizers are asking for a $10 donation in exchange for entry. Admission is free for children 9 years old and younger. For information, visit skatersformoore.org.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
