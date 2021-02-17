The National Weather Service in Raleigh has placed Moore County under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight on Thursday until 7 a.m. on Friday.
The advisory states that freezing rain expected, with ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
A band of rain and mixed precipitation is expected to cross through Central North Carolina on Thursday morning.
Expected ice accumulation forecasts from the National Weather Service predict close to one tenth of an inch in the northern parts of Moore, and accumulation to taper off the further south you go in the county.
Moore County also is in a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.