Road trip! This phrase conjures a wild and wacky adventure undertaken by frat boys piled into a VW minibus. Previously, Jules Verne explored the genre with var- ious vehicles in “Around the World in Eighty Days.” Forrest Gump just took off running, Atlantic to Pacific.
But a single mother and her only child, a young teen daughter, spend- ing parts of five summers and one Thanksgiving driving to all 50 states suggests an odyssey fraught, potentially, with peril and pleasure. Their journeys in a spunky little Honda Fit would bring mother and daughter closer or, at the very least, provide a lifetime of “Remember whens ...”
***
Kit McKinley and Taylor Geeslin-McKinley, now 17 and a rising senior at Pinecrest High School, don’t fit the Hallmark mode. McKinley left an abusive marriage; Taylor never knew her father, who died recently. The mother and daughter developed a relationship centered on a single rule: “Not to do anything detrimental to herself,” McKinley explains.
So far, so good.
“She’s been my best friend,” Taylor adds. “We did movies, nail days, shopping ...”
But then Taylor appears to be a model young lady: articulate, purposeful, precocious. The life-long Moore County resident is looking at colleges in the Northeast for pre-med. Psychiatry is her goal. Recently, she nannied for a child on the autism spectrum.
McKinley is agency director for First Flight, specializing in marketing/ advertising. She is an experienced traveler who has lived in California and elsewhere.
But the odyssey was Taylor’s idea: “History has always been her favorite subject,” McKinley says. No surprise when the then-12-year-old proposed seeing every state by high school graduation. The didactic element never got in the way of the lark — no lesson plans or pop quizzes. “Learning things is import- ant but I’m interested in doing things, having fun,” Taylor admits. However, she discovered that during classes at The O’Neal School and Pinecrest she could contribute “being there” to discussions about Native American issues.
Moderate preparation plus markers and “scenic route” signs suggested likely destinations, historic to honky- tonk. “Mom picked a (highway) and I’d find places along the route,” Taylor says. For a while, they followed storied Route 66. Google and GPS aided their search. Length of stay depended on how the attractions stacked up. They spent two days in Las Vegas, another two in the Grand Canyon, but, Taylor admits, “Not a lot in Nebraska” except at CarHenge, a scale replica of Stonehenge, with cars replacing boulders. Taylor preferred exploring cities while her mom enjoyed rural vistas. Exception: Taylor hated Los Angeles. “Too crowded, claustrophobic, too many homeless people.” But she adored Philadelphia — the Liberty Bell, Constitution Center. “It’s the most adorable city in the entire country.”
Whenever possible, they included a major league baseball game. Amusement parks, especially those with terrifying roller coasters, were musts for Taylor, although she settled for zip lines when available.
Sometimes, they simply bumped into a happening, like the infamous (during the pandemic) bikers’ rally in Sturgis, N.D., which draws 700,000 participants. Or a Lollapalooza concert in Chicago, where the audience proved as colorful as the show.
* * *
The first excursion, in the summer of 2017, covered 18 states in 17 days — through the Midwest, down to Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and others, up through Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, back home by way of Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia. After that, a tame 11 states
in 2018: Washington, D.C., up through New England to Canada. The same year included flying to California, then cruising to Hawaii (where Taylor was deeply moved by the Pearl Harbor memorial) and back through Mexico. In 2019, they flew back to California, rented a Mustang convertible and drove the length, top down, music loud, visiting McKinley’s relatives along the way.
The Mustang image fit. “We came home and bought one,” McKinley says.
About that music, often the dividing line between generations. “(Mom) be- came well-versed in my music — Taylor Swift, Selma Gomez, less for Bon Iver. She had her own playlist,” headed by Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
COVID forced a bye in 2020. Last summer added Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas, where Mount Rushmore delivered, as did a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, in Custer State Park.
In a few months they will leave for Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan.
The adventure climaxes in 2023 with Oregon and a cruise from Washington state to Alaska; McKinley has allowed Taylor to invite a friend.
***
Along the way calamities were few, the worst being a malfunctioning key fob battery and almost running out of gas in New Mexico, with temperatures so high the gauge was disabled. No illnesses or accidents. One speeding ticket. A few lodging glitches — but they never had to sleep in the car. Their only significant argument was over a 3-mile walk in gorgeous Monterey, Calif. — Mom’s idea. Taylor was wearing Birkenstocks. “I was tired, cold, miserable and angry,” she recalls.
Food could be an issue: Taylor is picky. Mom is allergic to seafood, a bummer in Maine. Both avoid red meat. They sought out informal local eateries and regional fast-food chains. “We’re still talking about Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Black Hills Bagels and Benihana,” McKinley says.
***
More significant than photos and souvenirs (Taylor collects snow globes) were the intangibles. The very fact that these one-on-one trips number six with two more in the works proves their worth.
Mom: “It’s so nice to see Taylor seeking out experiences, growing into herself. I think she has less fear of the unknown – she’s loosened up a bit, learned to go with the flow. We laughed at everything.” McKinley observes that Taylor seems more worldly than her peers. “She’s learned to plan for tomorrow; her priorities have developed along this journey.” Factoring into the relationship, “Taylor is my miracle baby,” McKinley continues. After a miscarriage she learned that having children would not be possible. “My body tried to reject (Taylor) in the 15th week. She was born a month early, but survived. I reflect on this every Mother’s Day since she is the gift I never thought I’d have.”
Taylor replies: “I feel closer to my mom. We have a different relationship than my friends have (with their mothers). Ours is more collaborative. She tells me things about herself, about my dad.” Taylor also observes that on the road her mother is a different person: “I like seeing how relaxed she can be. She settles me down. It’s weird but nice.” Now what? McKinley’s father long ago advised her to see the U.S.A. before venturing abroad.
That done, Taylor has proposed visiting the seven continents beginning, hopefully, in 2024. The trip is already in the planning stages which, like these roadies’ other methods, is storybook unconventional. Taylor spun a globe, stopped it with a finger which landed on South America: 12 countries and three territories totally 6.89 million square miles.
All aboard!
As for Mother’s Day, this been-there-done-that duo plan something completely different. “Watch a movie. Chill out,” Taylor predicts.
In other words, stay home.
