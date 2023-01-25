Sandhills Community College Small Business Center is committed to helping local entrepreneurs begin and succeed by providing high-quality, readily accessible assistance and support.
This February, experts in the field will guide owners as they start a venture, seek financing, make plans, and market their small businesses. Classes are free and held on the Pinehurst campus in Van Dusen Hall, room 102, or virtually when designated.
Small Business Development Series
“Access to Capital and Business Plans” is for new and established small business owners and will discuss tools necessary to write a business plan that will help you in the next step of your business to raise the capital required to serve as a guide for your business. You will leave with a document you can begin using immediately and build on in the future. This class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Introduction to Marketing” will give you an overview of small business marketing principles and applications. Develop a focused and effective marketing plan to help comprehend strategic marketing and consumer behavior. Identify how consumers think, act and engage. This class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 pm.
In “501c3 Non-Profit Startup Basics,” you’ll discover the basics of starting a 501c3 nonprofit; federal approval of 501c3 status; establishing the board of directors, articles of incorporation, and by-laws; IRS reporting requirements; and hear lessons learned on effective fundraising and marketing strategies to ensure a sustainable success model. Taught by the president of Shields & Stripes. This class will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Bookkeeping Basics” will teach you how to record small business financial transactions properly. Discover the three most important financial reports and learn how to use these reports to make informed business decisions. This class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 pm.
“Selling Made Simple-Identify, Your Customer” will teach you how to identify and sell to your customers. Understand the concept and framework of the customer and the product and identify how consumers make decisions based on perceptions and experience. This class will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 pm.
In “Register Your Business: Sole Proprietors and LLCs,” you’ll explore the process and the forms required to establish yourself as a sole proprietor or an LLC in the State of North Carolina. Understand LLC annual reporting requirements and procedures and how to navigate common online resources necessary to manage your LLC successfully. This class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 pm.
QuickBooks Online
“QuickBooks Online 101” is a two-part series. Attendees will be introduced to the cloud-based software QuickBooks Online. Discover how this popular online software can help small business owners save time, simplify bookkeeping, and avoid costly errors. Learn account setup and how to track business income and expenses. This class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 pm.
“QuickBooks Online 102” will teach you about using the cloud-based software QuickBooks Online. Discover advanced topics on managing accounts receivable and accounts payable. Learn to reconcile small business bank accounts, manage inventory, and create financial reports. This class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 pm.
Marketing and Digital Exploration
“Intro to AI Text-to-Art” will explore AI text-to-art tools with a brief introduction to Dall-E, Stable Diffusion, and Google Disco Collab with focused attention on Discord Midjourney. This class will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 pm.
“Start a Small Business on a Limited Budget” will teach you how to start a small business at a low cost. In these challenging times, everyone from the government to your local banker is trying to help you succeed. Learn the how-to’s for starting a small business, combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. This class will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.
Registration
To register online, at www.sandhills.edu/wce/sbc.html. Email Teresa Reynolds at reynoldst@sandhills.edu for more information, place your name on a waiting list for full webinars, or sign up for email alerts. Check this website regularly: bit.ly/2H5VfAv for additional course offerings. Seminars may be added throughout the semester based on need and circumstances.
Upcoming Semester
The next semester for curriculum/college credit classes begins on March 13. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Boys and Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys and Girls Club Unit. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and a drop-in club from 6 to 9 p.m., for kindergarten through fifth grade. The club is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon or evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab, or work on group projects. For information or to register, contact Edith-Ann Jackson at ejackson@sandhillsbgc.org or call (910) 638.6502.
