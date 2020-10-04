NC Self Storage in Southern Pines is coordinating a free drive-thru, drop-off paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3. “We try to do this once a year in partnership with Carolina Record Center in Vass. The goal is just to help people declutter,” said Matt Baker, NC Self Storage’s general manager.
Locked bins will also be available starting Sept. 28, where paper can be dropped off in advance to assist people who cannot attend the actual shredding event. The bins are located inside the NC Self Storage office, so plan to drop-by during regular business hours only.
“This is a great time to clean out your old paper and documents,” Baker added.
NC Self Storage is located at 209 Trimble Plant Rd, in Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 693-0080.
