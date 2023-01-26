Fresh produce and other wholesome foods crowd the shelves of the new Mo-Co Freedge in Southern Pines. Located in front of the resale shops on West Pennsylvania Avenue operated by the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care, the public refrigerator is a place to share both food and ideas at the neighborhood level.
“It is called a community fridge because that is how anybody, everybody, should treat it,” says Nathan Gaddy, 20, who came up with the idea with his sister, Mallory, 16. The siblings from Cameron wanted to make a difference. “I hope that people in the area who need a little extra help with groceries are able to find it. And that people with (surplus) food that would be going into the trash will find it. Food is a sacred thing and should not be wasted.”
The soft opening was Jan. 10, and things have been going better than Gaddy expected. Guidelines are clearly posted on the fridge enclosure: whole fresh produce, dairy, juice, water and non-perishables are welcome; snacks, sealed deli items and other ready-to-eat foods are appreciated; no raw meat, seafood, alcohol or medications are permitted; all items must be secured in the fridge as any donations left outside will be discarded.
“We’ve received way more food than we ever would have thought. Word is getting shared around and we reached over 12,000 people on Facebook last week,” Gaddy says.
So far, items received include a nice mixture of ready-to-eat snacks and other wholesome foods. “I thought I’d have to be there constantly to keep things neat. But every time I’ve been there, I’ve seen that people are keeping it sorted themselves.”
On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, the Gaddys host a “Fill the Freedge” weekend to raise awareness of the new community refrigerator and encourage people to become better acquainted with how to use it.
“I want people to know they don’t have to go out of their way to buy new food at full price. This is to solve food waste,” he adds. “If you see items on the reduced rack at the store, or it’s one of those buy one-get one deals, that’s one way to help. It also can be kind of a hard sell for people. There are plenty of people who may be willing to donate but not so willing to take. I will be there both days to assist and answer any questions.”
The Mo-Co Freedge is one of around 500 nonprofit public refrigerators located around the world. The concept is to redistribute perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste, while also bringing people together to combat hunger in underserved communities.
The process to build the Mo-Co Freedge took several months. Gaddy said their first hurdle was finding a place to locate it. He put up fliers trying to find someone to host it and reached out to local organizations and clubs.
Curtis Ritchie with the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills “took the idea and ran with it,” Gaddy says, “and set us up to meet with Stephen (Phillips),” the executive director of the Coalition for Human Care.
Established in 1986 by 11 local churches, the Coalition today is supported by 64 area churches, in addition to the United Way, civic groups, businesses and individuals. Its mission is to “alleviate hunger and financial strains of struggling households in Moore County.” Client services are made possible through community backing, volunteers and sales at the Coalition’s resale shops, where the freedge is located.
Construction was completed entirely by volunteers using in-kind material donations. Those directly involved with the project include Jonathan Maness with J&M Creations, Don Gaddy Septic, Cain Electrical Solutions, Cary Restaurant Equipment and the Coalition.
Returning to the idea that food is sacred, Gaddy encourages people interested in donating to follow the guidelines, as anything that doesn’t adhere to these rules, such as a container of leftovers, must be thrown away.
“Before I changed industries, I used to cook and that is what I grew up doing. When you work with that volume of food and see the blood and sweat that goes into it. A lot of people don’t see that labor and love from the people making their living to grow that food to those preparing it: for them it is a craft and the art of life. It is a shame then to see (surplus food) tossed aside like garbage in this country.”
For more information, follow the Mo-Co Freedge (MoCommunity Fridge) on Instagram and Facebook.
