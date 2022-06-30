Frank Arthur Daniels, Jr., a leading Raleigh citizen and one of the nation’s signature newspaper publishers who built The News & Observer of Raleigh into a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper before moving on to buy The Pilot of Southern Pines, passed away on Thursday, June 30, after a short period of declining health. He was 90.
Born Sept. 7, 1931 to Ruth Aunspaugh and Frank Arthur Daniels, Frank Jr, as he was universally known, was a life-long resident of Raleigh but one of the state’s greatest boosters. His contributions to the betterment of North Carolina stretched from the mountains to the coast, and his generosity benefited causes equally far and wide.
But first and foremost, Frank Jr. often referred to himself as a natural-born publisher. His grandfather, Josephus Daniels, was editor and publisher of The News & Observer from 1894 to 1948, followed by his father, Frank A. Daniels, Sr. who was publisher from 1948 to 1971.
For 25 years, Frank Jr. served as president and publisher of The News & Observer Publishing Co. He oversaw its sale, in 1995, to McClatchy Newspapers Inc. at what, in hindsight, was the tail end of the glory years of being a big-city newspaper owner.
Frank Jr. was a classic, unreconstructed newspaperman who called things as he saw them. He was equal parts hard nosed and soft hearted. He lived life on his terms, which filtered into his decision in 1995 to sell the family’s dynasty. In Raleigh and the greater Triangle, there are few more prominent names than “Daniels.”
“You want to be in a position that if you decide you want to sell something, you can sell it on your terms,” Frank Jr. said in 1995 when he stepped into retirement. ``McClatchy is a lot like we are,″ Daniels said. “The thing I like about it is, McClatchy is at least as liberal as The News & Observer.”
Indeed, Frank Jr. believed passionately in the paramount importance of a newspaper in its community. He long held that the role of a newspaper was to comfort the afflicted and to afflict the comfortable. For years, the paper's admiring nickname was The Raleigh Nuisance and Disturber.
Despite the conservative and even racist roots of The News & Observer, Daniels had the foresight to appoint Claude Sitton ad editor of the paper in 1971. Sitton, who served in that role until 1990, won the Pulitzer Prize for his editorial columns encouraging desegregation and progress in civil rights.
On Frank Jr.’s watch, The N&O became a “moderate-to-liberal voice on civil rights and as a government watchdog.” He defended Sitton at every turn, despite great pressure from conservative business and political forces.
Though he bore the weight of his family’s legacy, Frank Jr. also showed great foresight and striking out in new directions. He led The News & Observer through early innovation in digital publishing. In 1994, he oversaw the launch of The N&O’s first online newspaper the same year his son, Frank A. Daniels, III started Nandonet, the first commercial internet service provider in Raleigh.
“Frank ran The News & Observer not just as a business, but also as the embodiment of his progressive and optimistic vision for his community and state,” said Hugh Stevens, The N&O’s longtime attorney.
During his lifetime of service to the publishing industry, Frank Jr. served as chairman of the board of The Associated Press as well as the American Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. He also served as president of the North Carolina Press Association, the Newspaper Advertising Bureau and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association.
After the sale to McClatchy, Daniels continued in the newspaper business as owner and chairman of the board of The Pilot newspaper in Southern Pines, statewide magazines Business North Carolina and regional lifestyle magazines Pine Straw, O. Henry, South Park and Walter — all now under the leadership of David Woronoff, Daniels’ nephew.
Despite being chairman and owner of The Pilot, Frank Jr. was content largely to stay out of day-to-day business affairs. But he was bullish on Moore County and countenanced a number of growth opportunities over the years as they came The Pilot's way.
One of The Pilot's first business expansions under the new ownership was into the phone directory business, an endeavor that continues 25 years later. The Pilot then grew into the monthly magazines, digital media and expansion of news endeavors.
"When I first started working here in the Sandhills, the newspaper accounted for 100 percent of our business," Woronoff said. "We operated under the adage of 'If the only tool you have is a hammer, then every problem looks like a nail.' We recognized immediately the need to change our business model. So, we did."
In addition, The Pilot purchased The Country Book Shop in Southern Pines — and installed Frank Jr.’s granddaughter, Kimberly Daniels Taws, to manage it.
Frank Jr. attended Woodberry Forest School, where he was facetiously known as “Lightning” by the track coach due to his lack of speed. He graduated in 1953 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in history.
On June 4, 1954, he married Julia Jones, who survives him. They enjoyed a long and lively union. Daniels joined the Air Force in shortly afterward and served in Japan during the early years of their marriage. Upon returning to North Carolina, the couple settled in Raleigh.
Frank Jr. was a long-time supporter of education in North Carolina. As a member of the Raleigh Junior Chamber of Commerce, he was part of the group that engineered the merger of the Raleigh and Wake County Public School systems that enabled the systems to integrate successfully.
He served on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors, as a trustee of Woodberry Forest School, St. Mary’s College, Peace College and Appalachian State University, as well as the Institute of Private Enterprise at Kenan Flagler School of Business at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Throughout his career, he served on countless community, state and national boards, including as chairman of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Board as well as a director of the Smithsonian Business Ventures, the RDU Airport Authority, UNC Health board and as chairman of AAA of the Carolinas. He also served as chairman of the Triangle United Way, the United Arts Council of Wake County and Rex Hospital.
For Frank Jr.’s civic leadership, he was recognized with the A.E. Finley Award for Public Service, the North Carolina Museum of History’s Philanthropist of the Year award, the North Carolina Press Association’s North Carolinian of the Year and NC’s state’s highest civilian honor, the North Carolina Award for Public Service. He and Julia Daniels were inducted into the Raleigh Hall of Fame in 2008.
In 2020, the University of North Carolina Hussman School of Journalism and Media announced the Frank A. Daniels, Jr. Executive in Residence Program. At that announcement ceremony, Woronoff said, “Everyone can use a Frank Jr. in their lives. This executive-in-residence program allows the legacy that I was so fortunate to enjoy be shared with future generations of North Carolinians.”
A yellow-dog Democrat, Frank Jr. offered support to many of North Carolina’s most successful politicians including Governors Hodges, Sanford, Moore, Scott, Hunt, Easley, Perdue and Cooper.
His fundraisers were legendary and The News & Observer’s editorial endorsements made or broke many a candidate. However, upon Frank Jr.’s retirement in 1996, U.S. Jesse Helms wrote, “Congratulations and thanks a lot. If I didn’t have your newspaper’s opposite stand, I couldn’t have been elected in 1972. Most recently, I appreciate your newspaper’s help in electing me to my fifth Senate term.”
As those who know him or have had encounters with him, Frank Jr. was aptly named, for he was known widely for his frankness. He took his work seriously, but not himself.
Nan Keohane, former president of Duke University wrote on the occasion of his retirement, “You are part of a splendid defense against pretense and in your own tireless fight against ignorance. You occasionally raise your voice and tell it like it really is.”
Richard Stevens, then Wake County Manager, added, “Few individuals are willing to say exactly what they are thinking no matter where they are. Frank is one of those few and for that I greatly admired him.”
Besides his candor, Frank Jr. was known as a loyal friend who never forgot a birthday, a generous philanthropist and an inveterate golfer who loved Figure Eight Island and Roaring Gap. He was an adventurous traveler — he and Julia made it a point to visit all 50 state capitals — and always the life of the party — tall and handsome with dimples in his cheeks and a twinkle in his eye.
Surviving him in addition to his devoted wife, Julia, are his daughter, Julie Daniels and her husband, Tom West, of Sun Valley, Idaho, and Raleigh; son, Frank A. Daniels, III and his wife, Carol Goss Daniels of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Grandchildren include Frank A. Daniels, IV and his wife, Ellie of Southern Pines; Kimberly Daniels Taws and her husband, John of Southern Pines and John’s son, Reed; and Joseph Davison Daniels of Nashville, Tenn.
Great grandchildren include Josephus Whitaker (Whit) Taws, Frank A. Daniels, V and Wade Perry Daniels.
In addition, he is survived by his sister Patricia Bagley Daniels of Raleigh; and nieces and nephews Ruth Daniels Woronoff Pellisero; Robert Murray Woronoff, Jr.; Patricia Daniels Woronoff Padden; David Bagley Woronoff; and Frank Daniels Woronoff.
Services are yet to be finalized. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina Museum of History Associates, 5 East Edenton St., Raleigh, NC 27601; or The Frank A. Daniels, Jr. Executive in Residence Program, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, CB 3365, Carroll Hall, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.