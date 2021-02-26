A prescribed burn was conducted on a six-acre section of Foxfire’s Village Green Park Thursday, a first step of what officials hope will be a more comprehensive longleaf restoration program at the 51-acre site.
Working with True North Forestry in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the North Carolina Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association (SPBA), village leaders approved the controlled burn plan in 2020.
“We really wanted to do this to clear out the non-native trees. That will make the park more pleasant for walkers and you’ll be able to enjoy the rolling terrain,” said Councilman Don Boito, who oversees the village’s streets and parks interests. “The long term goal is restoration of the longleaf forest.”
Foxfire’s Village Green Park was dedicated in 2007 and features two picnic shelters, a playground and fitness trail, and a mile-long wooded walking trail. Traces of Moore County’s ecological history remain here, but the park’s natural areas and views are obscured by thick stands of slash pine and scrub oaks.
Boito said the project began with a bigger goal of using equipment to remove some of the non-native trees, but there were concerns about potential damage to neighboring properties and challenges with access.
In 2020, SPBA met with village leaders and invited them to participate in their regional longleaf pine restoration efforts. The nonprofit organization works with local private landowners and municipalities to educate and assist with prescribed burn activities. SPBA is a member of a much broader longleaf restoration program that has been underway for 25 years across the southeastern U.S.
SPBA coordinator Jesse Wimberley said Foxfire is a critical link because of its central location and close proximity to other large conservation lands in the Sandhills, including the 1,500-acre Stonehill Pines property.
“Foxfire holds great promise as a demonstration site for longleaf pine restoration,” Wimberley said. “Longleaf doesn’t tolerate fire, they are dependent on it.”
In fact, without fire, the longleaf pine forest ecosystem ceases to function as a unique habitat. Rather than an event, a prescribed burn should be viewed as an ongoing process of land management. Fire is a necessary tool to restore the native ground cover and prepare the seedbed for the next generation of longleaf pine.
Prescribed burns also reduce the “fuel load” of pine needles, choked vegetation and natural debris so the threat of an uncontrolled wildfire is diminished.
Wimberley, a fourth generation Moore County farmer, said public education is an important component of the prescribed burn process.
“If you have too much accumulated fuel, that is a fire hazard. We are taking a liability for Foxfire and turning it into an asset,” he said. “We want to re-educate people that some fire is good.”
Forestry consulting firm True North’s “burn boss” carefully calculated the wind, relative humidity, and temperature Thursday long before flames were put to ground at Village Green Park. Once set, the fire burned through the understory growth on the six-acre section. Later this spring, one of the areas will be mulched and replanted with new longleaf pine. The other section where there is more existing longleaf will recover naturally.
Across the Sandhills, Wimberley said controlled burns are conducted on approximately 100,000 acres including on Fort Bragg, the Sandhills Game Lands, state parks and private lands.
Smoke from prescribed fires is an ongoing concern that impacts every site. Wimberley explained that efforts are made to ensure smoke will funnel upwards quickly to dissipate at higher elevations.
Boito said the village also mailed letters to nearby property owners, alerting them of the proposed burn. In addition, notification was broadcast to all residents through the village’s emergency telephone alert program.
