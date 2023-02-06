Pete’s Family Restaurant in Carthage will once again host a live broadcast of the most-watched morning show in cable news.
The diner will be featured on Wednesday’s episode of “Fox and Friends.” Pete Hegseth, co-host of the program’s weekend edition, is expected to chat with patrons about the previous night’s State of the Union address by President Joe Biden and other “news of the day,” according to a spokesperson for Fox News Channel.
It will be Hegseth’s third on-air appearance at Pete’s Family Restaurant and his second televised visit following a State of the Union speech.
“I am very excited to return to Pete’s Family Restaurant for a third time,” he wrote in a statement to The Pilot. “We had such important discussions after former President Trump gave his State of the Union Address in 2020 as well as discussions with diner patrons in March of 2021. I am looking forward to speaking with the Carthage locals about this year’s address.”
Located in the 4000 block of U.S. 15-501, Pete’s Family Restaurant is owned by Pete Kakouras, a restaurateur who entered the business after emigrating from Greece as a teenager in 1974. In a phone interview on Monday, Kakouras said his staff is looking forward to the show’s return.
“This is national news and this is a guy that everybody knows,” he said, referring to Hegseth. “For him to make sure to come back to the same place means a lot to us and especially to me.”
“Fox and Friends” airs from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays. The show has an average viewership of about 1.6 million, according to the most recent available ratings data.
Will see him at SCCS. Can’t wait to here patrons comments on Sleepy Joe’s state of the, you know, ... the thing.
Hard pass!
You probably should have included why Mr. Hegseth is in town.
To talk with folks about the State of the Union message Tuesday night. Hegseth is a very partriotic guy - a military veteran as well.
