A record four Moore County residents collected $100,000 prizes from the N.C. Education Lottery in March.
The latest jackpot recipient was James Smith, a Pinehurst resident who picked the winning numbers in the nightly Cash 5 drawing on Jan. 29. He claimed his prize from the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to a news release.
Jonathan LaRowe, public relations specialist for the lottery, told The Pilot that Moore County has never before had four people collect $100,000 prizes in a single month. After required federal and state tax withholdings, each man took home about $71,000.
Timothy Sanders, a Southern Pines plumber, won $100,000 in the same drawing on March 20. He bought his lucky “Quick Pick” ticket for a dollar earlier that day at the Southern Pines Mobile Mart on Central Drive.
Sanders said his “heart was racing” when he saw his numbers pulled during the evening news. He told lottery officials that he plans to use some of the money to buy a truck.
“I’ve been wanting a truck forever,” he said in a news release. “Probably a Chevrolet.”
Samphant Vanamathi of Pinehurst also won $100,000 playing the Cash 5 game this month. He bought his winning ticket at Harris Teeter in Taylortown on March 4.
Another county resident, Steven Richter of Jackson Springs, won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery game in March. He bought his winning ticket for $30 from a Speedway convenience store in Aberdeen
Richter, who plans to put some of the money toward his daughter’s college tuition, told lottery officials that his good fortune “had to be fate.” His mother’s maiden name is Six — the same number he won with.
The lottery provided over $4.8 million to local education programs during the previous fiscal year. Most of the money was used to cover the cost of “support staff such as office assistants, custodians and substitute teachers” at public and charter schools, according to the lottery’s website.
