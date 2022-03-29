A new apartment complex has been proposed on W. Morganton Road across from Memorial Park.
The property, which flanks U.S. 1, currently houses a defunct multi-unit commercial building and other structures, with some trees separating it from the highway ramp. According to a conceptual master plan submitted to the Southern Pines planning staff, the so-called Morganton Road Apartments would include 150 units on 4.4 acres of land. They would call for the demolition of the existing property.
Unlike most developments discussed at town meetings, this property is in the very early stages of development. The purpose of the presentation at Monday’s town council meeting was for the developer to get a feel for the “temperature” of the council with regards to the project, said planning director BJ Grieve. That department’s staff had recommended the developer meet with the council in an effort to create a clearer path moving forward.
The discussion comes a month after Southern Pines approved the contentious Patrick’s Pointe development, a 276-unit apartment complex along U.S. 1 which faced opposition from neighbors who saw it as incompatible with the “character” of the neighborhood.
Bob Koontz of KoontzJones design, representing real estate developer Brian Wise, said the project included three four-story buildings. The apartment complex is dense. At roughly 37 units per acre, it’s at least three times that of Patrick's Pointe.
Creating a ‘Cityscape’
The intention with the project is to create a “cityscape” leading into Southern Pines, Koontz said. He presented some preliminary sketches of the Morganton facade, with tall brick buildings blending with shrubbery and trees. The property is six blocks from Pennsylvania Avenue, with a 10-15 minute walk to downtown Southern Pines. He noted that it would pair well with recent commercial developments popping up nearby — like Red’s Corner, the new food truck campus on the corner of Old Morganton Road and U.S. 1, and Rec Room Bar + Arcade, a retro game room planned for the former Bo's Foods/IGA grocery store.
Wise said the location seemed to check all the boxes for an apartment complex in a growing micropolitan but that he had approached the project with caution, having learned of recent controversies involving multi-family residential development. This location, he said, did not include any nearby single-family homes and was in an area that he believed would not be overwhelmed by the additional traffic.
Rezoning Required
As it stands now, the property is zoned for General Business. In order for the apartments to be built, the land would have to be rezoned to accompany multi-family residential development. Planning staff and developers agreed that there is currently no zoning in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance that would adequately accommodate a large-scale development such as the Morganton Road Apartments. This means that the developers will need to write their own code for the project, which in turn would provide ground rules for future development within the area.
Council members seemed generally optimistic about the project, with Mayor Carol Haney and Mayor Pro Tem Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy expressing the most enthusiasm.
“This will be a nice gateway to our town,” Haney said.
Council members Taylor Clement and Bill Pate asked for more information about the project, while councilmember Ann Peterson raised some concerns over the rezoning component to the project. She argued that, rather than having the developer come up with the criteria for rezoning, the council halt progress on the project until it can revise the UDO to reflect this growing area of development.
“I'm not interested in rezoning right now unless we do it in the right order and we rezone and then we double back and apply the policy that we've created,” Petersen said.
The apartments are still a long way from being built. The developer had a pre-application meeting in January — the first official step in the planning process — and will need to go to the Planning Board first before appearing before the council in an official capacity.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
