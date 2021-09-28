Four nonprofit organizations assisting Moore County families were awarded community grants through People Helping the People (PHP), a nonprofit program of Randolph EMC.
The PHP Board of Directors announced awards totaling $20,000 to benefit charitable organizations in Randolph, Chatham, Moore, Montgomery and Alamance counties. These community grants are presented to organizations that exemplify a mission that contributes to the health and well-being of individuals, provides financial support for income-challenged families, or provides education advancement through enriching learning opportunities.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills received a $1,250 grant to fund Summer Brain Gain, a STEM and literacy program that fights against learning loss and provides quality learning experiences.
The Arts Council of Moore County received a $2,000 grant to provide arts education for the most vulnerable youth at six economically disadvantaged schools in the north Moore County area, including Highfalls Elementary, Westmoore Elementary, Robbins Elementary, West End Elementary, Carthage Elementary, and Elise Middle School.
Sandhills Student Association received a $1,000 grant to purchase food, clothing, and hygiene items for at-risk students in Moore County schools.
Robbins Area Christian Ministries received a $2,000 grant to purchase food for Robbins-area residents in need.
This is the seventh year that Randolph EMC has partnered with CoBank, a cooperative lender, to fund the Community Grants initiative. Through its Sharing Success program, CoBank awarded $10,000 to People Helping People. Randolph EMC matches this donation annually to fund its Community Grants program. The PHP Board of Directors then oversees the grant-awarding process. Since 2015, Randolph EMC’s PHP program has invested $86,700 in Community Grants.
“For seven years, People Helping People has given back to the community through this grant program,” said Nicole Arnold, communications and public affairs director. “The Board is excited to announce an increase in the total amount awarded, $20,000, up from $15,000 last year. This amount represents a significant investment in the organizations that help the members in our five-county service area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.