Four passengers in the same vehicle were killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer that shut down northbound U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line for more than two hours on Friday evening, according to the Pinebluff Fire Department.
The wreck occurred around 4 p.m., according to Pinebluff Fire Assistant Chief David Alston. The four passengers – two adults and two children – in a sedan hit a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes and were pronounced dead at the scene. There was significant damage to the tractor-trailer, but the driver suffered minor injuries from the wreck.
The wreck shut down both northbound lanes and one lane going southbound until authorities were able to remove the wrecked vehicles. Both directions of travel were opened up shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The wreck is believed to be weather related after nearly two inches of rainfall was reported in Moore County Friday by the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story.
