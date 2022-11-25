Sweet Dreams Mattresses and More staff Corey Lane (on forklift) with Pickney Kearns and Travis Pecorale unloading trucks of donated furnishings at an Aberdeen warehouse Tuesday. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Teachers, first responders, adoptive and foster families and area charities that “sleep people” have been singled out by Dreams 4 All Foundation for a special holiday giveaway.
For the first four days of December, the local organization will provide free mattresses to these individuals and their families, if they are in need.
The gift is a result of a massive in-kind donation of new mattresses, headboards and patio furniture, worth an estimated $5 million, that was directed earlier this month to Dreams 4 All.
Keith Moneymaker, the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses and More, founded Dreams 4 All to provide new or reused and sanitized mattresses to families facing economic hardship, nonprofits that house people in-need, and fire departments throughout the area. To date, Dreams 4 All has assisted more than 3,000 families and organizations.
Moneymaker said this in-kind donation — by far the largest his nonprofit has received — came through an anonymous e-commerce retailer. The mattresses and some headboards will be distributed by Dreams 4 All. The remaining headboards and patio furniture will be sold at the Habitat ReStore on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, with proceeds split between the two organizations.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Amie Fraley, Habitat’s executive director, speaking earlier this month to The Pilot. “We love Keith and all of our nonprofit partners. One of my favorite things is when we can all work collaboratively. I am just really grateful when someone reaches out like this so we can leverage the gift and do more.”
Moneymaker anticipates this major donation could lead to additional in-kind donations.
“The donation includes over 1,000 mattresses and about 8,000 boxes coming from two distribution centers,” he said. “The biggest part of this is being able to distribute the donation.
Teachers, first responders, adoptive and foster families and area charities that provide overnight accommodations for individuals in-need are encouraged to contact Dreams 4 All Foundation between Dec. 1-4 online at sweetdreamsnc.com/about-dreams4all.
