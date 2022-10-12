A traffic Stop in the Cameron area resulted in four people arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges Monday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reported.
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, initiated the traffic stop near the Moore/Lee County line on U.S. Highway 1 in Cameron. During the traffic stop, Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of the search, Deputies located heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and $3,727 in currency.
Each individual was charged with trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, felony possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Singleton and Worthy were jailed under a $65,000 secured bond.
McNeill and McCutchen were also charged with four counts of possession of firearm by felon, and were jailed under a $95,000 secured bond
(1) comment
Great work by our Sheriff Ronnie Fields' team. Guns and drugs taken off our streets once again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.