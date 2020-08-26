Moore County Sheriff's deputies have arrested four Moore County residents following a search warrant Tuesday in the Southern Pines area.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Fairway Avenue. The search warrant came at the end of a drug investigation.
Arrested were:
* Tommy Lee Davis, 63, of Aberdeen. He is charged with: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.
* Julie Ann Patterson, 51, of Aberdeen. She was charged with: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
*Amanda Patterson Chavis, 60, of Aberdeen. She was charged with: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
* Jeffrey Wade Miles, 55, of Southern Pines. He was charged with: Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 3.
