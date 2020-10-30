The Pinehurst Police Department arrested four people on Thursday morning in the Longleaf Drive area in connection with multiple breaking and enterings with vehicles in the neighborhood.
Police arrested Devonte Erwin, 20, Rene Pinson, 21, Carolina Saavedra-Regino, 20 and a 16-year-old male, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile. They face multiple breaking and entering motor vehicle charges as well as other drug and firearm charges.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, residents in the Longleaf Drive area observed a slow-moving vehicle with its headlights turned off, according to a release from the Pinehurst Police Department. The resident reported it to police and officers responded quickly, stopping the vehicle. A brief investigation determined the four occupants had been breaking into motor vehicles in the area.
A fifth suspect is still at large, according to Pinehurst Police Department and it is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this person. Area residents with security camera footage from the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. on Thursday are requested to share any suspicious activity with the Pinehurst Police Department by calling (910) 295-3141.
Along with the 15 breaking and entering charges each, Erwin and Pinson, both of Aberdeen, were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of counterfeit currency. According to the Moore County Detention Center’s database, Erwin was jailed under a $110,000 bond, and Pinson $100,000.
Saavedra-Regino and the minor were also charged with possession of counterfeit currency. All four were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia,
This is a continuing investigation and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department’s main line at (910) 295-3141 or the tip line at (910) 420-1654.
They are scheduled to make their first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.