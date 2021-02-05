Kaelyn and Jillian Edwards are twin sisters who share many things: freckles, a birthday, two dedicated parents.
Kaelyn tries also to share the weight of Jillian’s Cerebral Palsy, which is what inspired her to create Jillian’s Jitterbug Foundation five years ago. The organization supports children with physical needs that are similar to Jillian’s, by providing them with special equipment to help with movement.
“Growing up with Jillian, I saw firsthand just how challenging life without mobility can be, and how much independence, happiness, and freedom this equipment can bring to any child’s life,” said Kaelyn in a phone interview.
The undergraduate is finishing up her time at New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In 2016, when the organization started, Edwards was still living with her family in New Jersey. It was there that the foundation raised enough funds to provide a young girl with a refurbished, automatic wheelchair.
In 2018, the family moved to North Carolina, and the Moore County community has been supportive of the effort. Since then, the organization has obtained two new electric wheelchairs, which are ready to go to a family in need.
The application process is simple, Edwards said, and anyone can fill out an online form on their website. The founder hopes to have a few conversations with the family first, to get to know them better and learn more about their specific needs.
“We like to make the experience as personal as possible, since we’re a small nonprofit,” she said.
Jillian’s Jitterbug Foundation will give assistance to any child with cerebral palsy, from infancy to the age of 21. Staying true to the original vision, Edwards only asks that the equipment be for the purpose of getting a child up and moving about. This might include arm crutches, leg braces, a toilet system, any sort of adapted tricycle or more. All of these items are expensive, and often not covered by insurance companies.
“Everyone is going to have different limitations in their life, it’s ok to ask for help,” said Edwards. Her own parents, she said, reached out to the people around them more than once when Jillian was growing up, because having a child with severe disabilities can be so unpredictable.
But with the right assistance, “Jillian has never let her limitations hold her back from being who she is,” said her sister. She is now a constant source of inspiration to those around her.
If you’d like to know more information about Jillian’s Jitterbug Foundation, including details of the application process, how donations are made, or the possibility of a partnership, visit https://www.jilliansjitterbug.com or contact founder and president, Kaelyn Edwards directly at jilliansjitterbug@gmail.com.
