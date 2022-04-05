The Moore County Community Foundation will be accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Moore County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund, Robert L. and Marcia P. Ellis Endowment, St. Joseph of the Pines Charitable Endowment and John W. and Marjorie A. Roffe Endowment (specific to health care). Grants typically range from $500 to $15,000.
Applications are available beginning April 8. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is May 10 at noon.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Moore County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“Moore County is better because of our nonprofits,” said Tony Price, board president. “It is an honor to offer these grants to support the critical missions of our community organizations.”
For further information, contact Kelly Lee, NCCF program officer, at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-557-0749.
The Moore County Community Foundation (MCCF) is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The MCCF was founded in 1991 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Moore County.
The MCCF board advises the Moore County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Moore County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Price, board members include Peggy Sarvis (vice president), Claudia Miller (secretary), Victoria Adkins, Ellen Airs, Kea Capel, Blanchie Carter, Brantley Clifton, Marilyn Morgan Grube, Olujide Lawal, Terry McDaniel, Katherine Muller, Patricia Niebauer, Alice Robbins, Russell Sugg, Pam Wase and Greg Zywockinski.
The MCCF, through NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Moore County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.