Over the next few months, nine streets will be redesignated as part of the Fort Bragg redesignation to Fort Liberty.
The streets will be named to commemorate and recognize the services of U.S. Army soldiers who share a special connection to the installation.
The designation of the streets, and the name Liberty honors the heroism, sacrifices, and values of the soldiers, service members, civilians, and families who live on and serve alongside this installation.
The streets that will be redesignated are:
Bragg Boulevard to Liberty Boulevard
Reilly Road to Rock Merritt Avenue
Randolph Street to R. Miller Street
Armistead Street to Stiner Road
Alexander Street to Gandara Street
Pelham Street to Conde-Falcon Road
Jackson Street to Merriweather Road
Donelson Street to Benavidez Street
Mosby Street to Shachnow Lane
Background on the redesignated street names:
Bragg Boulevard to Liberty Boulevard. The well-known street, Bragg Boulevard, that will change to Liberty Boulevard will only pertain to the portion of the road that runs through the installation. Bragg Boulevard is N.C. 87 and only the portion on the installation will be redesignated.
Reilly Road to Rock Merritt Avenue. Kenneth “Rock” Merritt was a WWII and Vietnam veteran who jumped into Normandy on D-Day June 6, 1944. He earned a Silver Star for disabling a German machine gun nest at Hill 131 near La Cuiroterie. Merritt went on to serve during Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. He was also the command sergeant major of the XVIII Airborne Corps, twice.
Randolph Street to R. Miller Street. Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller received the Medal of Honor, posthumous, for actions conducted in Afghanistan in January 2008 while serving with 3rd Special Forces Group. Miller’s valor during that battle in which he was mortally wounded saved the lives of seven members of his own team and 15 Afghanistan National Army soldiers.
Armistead Street to Stiner Road. Gen. Carl Stiner was the former commanding general of USASOC, JSOC, XVIII Abn. Corps, and the 82nd Airborne Division. With his background in special operations, he was heavily involved in the capture of the terrorists in the Achille Lauro hijacking, the Panama invasion and the capture of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, and all special operations activities during Operation Desert Storm.
Alexander Street to Gandara Street. Pvt. Joe Gandara received the Medal of Honor, posthumous, for actions conducted on June 9, 1944 in Amfreville, France. While serving with Company D, 2nd Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Abn. Div., Gandara’s detachment came under enemy fire from a German force that pinned the men on the ground for four hours. He advanced alone firing his machine gun from his hip destroying three hostile machine guns before he was fatally wounded.
Pelham Street to Conde-Falcon Road. Staff Sgt. Felix M. Conde-Falcon received the Medal of Honor, posthumous, for actions conducted in 1969 while serving as an acting platoon leader in an operation near Ap Tan Hoa, Vietnam. While serving with Company D, 1st Battalion, 505th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 82nd Abn. Div., Conde-Falcon moved ahead of his platoon heaving grenades toward a first bunker. Without hesitating, he proceeded to take out two additional bunkers in the same manner.
