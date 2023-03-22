Officials with Fort Bragg have announced that the base will be renamed to Fort Liberty in a ceremony on June 2.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress in 2020, mandated the modification or removal of names that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who voluntarily served with the Confederacy. The initial focus was on renaming several major military posts including Bragg.
"A little over a year ago we asked the community to help find a name that would represent the values and characteristics that would have significance for everyone," the Army said in a statement. "Many distinguished members from the surrounding area participated and helped us make this decision.
"The name Fort Liberty was not chosen at random. The word conveys the aspiration of all who serve and has special significance to Fort Bragg units and the surrounding community.
For many, the idea that any other name would replace Fort Bragg would mean losing a part of who we have been, who we are, and who we will be in the future when the nation calls."
Army officials said that liberty "features on crests, centers the Divisional song of the storied 82d Airborne Division, and anchors the motto of the equally heralded U.S. Army Special Forces.”
Fort Bragg was originally developed as an artillery training camp during World War I. The then-temporary camp was named after North Carolina native Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Civil War Confederate officer. Camp Bragg later became home to the North Carolina National Guard and was renamed Fort Bragg in 1922, when it became a permanent military installation.
A Fort Bragg Naming Commission was formed to recommend names that exemplify both U.S. military and national values, with an eye specifically on gaining feedback and insight from community members on Fort Bragg and surrounding communities.
Fort Yarborough, Fort Robinson, Fort Sandhills and Fort Liberty were four names in a lengthy list of potential options under consideration. An electronic survey was launched in 2021 to gather feedback.
Fort Bragg was one of nine Army posts with new name recommendations.
Fort Bragg is currently in the planning process for the name redesignation, which will be a phased approach culminating with the ceremony on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.