During airborne training operations, several soldiers were identified as having heat exhaustion, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs office.
The operations ceased immediately, and the aircraft landed safely in order to treat the soldiers. The names of the injured are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.