Fort Bragg Sign

One U.S. Army soldier was killed and three additional soldiers were injured in a military vehicle accident around noon, Thursday, April 28, on Fort Bragg.

The soldiers were treated at the scene and transported to Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) for further evaluation and treatment, according to a news release issued by the XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs office.

 “We are saddened by death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Our heart goes out to the soldier’s family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this soldier.”

 The incident is currently under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

 The name of the fatality is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified, and the names of the injured are being withheld in accordance with privacy guidelines.

