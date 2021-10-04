A Fort Bragg soldier was killed and four were injured during an accident on Monday, involving a military vehicle on Butner Road at approximately 12:50 p.m.
“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” said Col. Joe Buccino, Fort Bragg spokesman. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the Family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured Soldiers. Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts. It’s a tragic loss.”
The incident is currently under investigation. Butner Road near the vicinity of Wilson Park was temporarily closed to through traffic.
The name of the soldier killed is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
