Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski, a mechanic assigned to 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) was killed during a training accident at Fort Bragg, on April 19, 2023. The death was announced in a written statement on Friday morning, April 21.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski,” shared Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). “He was an exceptional Soldier as part of our Resolute Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time.”
Sgt. Zygarowski enlisted into the U.S. Army in 2018, and attended his initial entry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Sgt. Zygarowski attended Advanced Initial Training at Fort Lee, Virginia. Sgt. Zygarowski’s initial assignment was with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), where he served for three years prior to reassignment to his current assignment with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
“Sgt. Zygarowski was a model soldier, non-commissioned officer, and leader. His presence and expertise will be deeply missed by everyone in the team,” said Capt. Jonah Crews, commander of 149th Seaport Operations Company.
Throughout his service, Sgt. Zygarowski received numerous awards to include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with an oak leaf cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Ribbon, and the Army Service Ribbon.
Sgt. Zygarowski will posthumously be awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.
