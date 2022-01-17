The iconic long road that runs through Fort Bragg is changing its name from Longstreet Road back to its original, and historically correct, name, Long Street. The signage changes began on Jan. 8 and will be completed by the end of the month.
The current name ‘Longstreet’ first appears in the Camp Bragg 1918-1919 installation maps drawn by cartographers. According to a National Register of Historic Places evaluation done on The Long Street and Argyle Community by Carl Steen in 2008, the condensed name from Long Street to Longstreet is likely a result of the U.S. Geological Survey map simplification efforts after 1918. In recent years, Longstreet has been incorrectly affiliated with the Confederate general, Lt. Gen. James Longstreet.
The name change comes after the announcement of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, passed by Congress in 2020, which mandates the renaming of Department of Defense items that commemorate or are named after any person that voluntarily served with the Confederate States of America.
“This is the first of eight roads that will be renamed on Fort Bragg this year,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. “Long Street’s story is very interesting because it was originally named ‘Long Street’ well before, then Camp Bragg, was built. Returning the street name to its original heritage ensures that the installation’s history is properly retained for those who live and work on Fort Bragg.”
Fort Bragg’s Directorate of Public Works Cultural Resources verified in historical documents that the original name of the road was Long Street; appropriately named as it was, and still is, a long street.
Originally named Long Street, the road existed as one segment of the greater Yadkin Road, locally known as The Long Street. Yadkin Road existed in the decades before and during the American Revolution, which connected colonial settlements in the Cape Fear River valley (later Fayetteville) to immigrant settlements in the upper Yadkin River valley.
Furthermore, a cluster of archeological sites associated with the early Fort Bragg community, just southeast of Sicily Drop Zone, are the remains of a tiny settlement known as “McKay’s” and “Long Street.” The settlement grew to include a community church. The church was appropriately named for its location and to this day, remains connected to its heritage as Long Street Presbyterian Church.
The next street name to be changed, tentatively scheduled to begin in February, will be McKellars Road to Gruber Road, an extension of the already existing Gruber Road.
