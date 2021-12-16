Fort Bragg Sign

Four U.S. Army soldiers and two Marines will be the first six graduates to complete the BMW Military Service Technician Education Program hosted on Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg is the first Army installation to host the 16-week course as part of the Army Career Skills Program. Partnered with BMW and the Universal Technical Institute, the newly renovated facility allows transitioning service members to receive a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on technical training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand.

As over $280,000 in renovations were happening in the 4,200 sq. ft. facility, Fayetteville Technical Community College allowed BMW to rent a space to conduct training during September and November. The joint collaboration allowed students to stay on track during their learning experience and finish in the renovated space in December.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with BMW, UTI and FTCC for allowing this to happen on schedule,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison commander. “The Military Service Technician Education Program (MSTEP) allows our transitioning service members to be extremely marketable candidates for rewarding careers. We are proud of the hard work and effort that our service members put into this course, and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavors.”

The Army Career Skills Program affords transitioning service members the opportunity to participate in employment skills training, on-the-job training, pre-apprenticeships and internships with a high probability of employment in high-demand and highly-skilled jobs. Ninety-three percent of participants who complete the Army Career Skills Program leave the military with an employment offer.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days