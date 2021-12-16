Four U.S. Army soldiers and two Marines will be the first six graduates to complete the BMW Military Service Technician Education Program hosted on Fort Bragg.
Fort Bragg is the first Army installation to host the 16-week course as part of the Army Career Skills Program. Partnered with BMW and the Universal Technical Institute, the newly renovated facility allows transitioning service members to receive a specialized on-base curriculum and hands-on technical training on diagnostics and technologies unique to the BMW brand.
As over $280,000 in renovations were happening in the 4,200 sq. ft. facility, Fayetteville Technical Community College allowed BMW to rent a space to conduct training during September and November. The joint collaboration allowed students to stay on track during their learning experience and finish in the renovated space in December.
“We are so thankful for our partnership with BMW, UTI and FTCC for allowing this to happen on schedule,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison commander. “The Military Service Technician Education Program (MSTEP) allows our transitioning service members to be extremely marketable candidates for rewarding careers. We are proud of the hard work and effort that our service members put into this course, and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavors.”
The Army Career Skills Program affords transitioning service members the opportunity to participate in employment skills training, on-the-job training, pre-apprenticeships and internships with a high probability of employment in high-demand and highly-skilled jobs. Ninety-three percent of participants who complete the Army Career Skills Program leave the military with an employment offer.
